Jacksonville Skateboarding Ban Legislation To Be Withdrawn Tuesday

Credit Naoki Tomeno / Flickr

Jacksonville City Councilman Bill Gulliford is officially withdrawing his controversial bill prohibiting skateboarding on public property downtown. He said he’s making progress in less formal talks with the city’s skaters.


The bill would have banned skating in several areas downtown, including all sidewalks, walkways, benches and guardrails. The legislation has been on hold for more than a year.

At the time he filed it, Gulliford said it was because a skateboard had chipped the side of City Hall. He said he was also concerned about skaters colliding with pedestrians. But, this month, he asked for the bill’s withdrawal during council committees and his colleagues agreed.

“We really do have laws on the books already to cover (those issues),” said Gulliford at a June 6 committee meeting. “It’s a matter of enforcement more than another law and we’re still moving in a positive way to develop more skating areas downtown.”

Gulliford has been meeting with local skaters about developing mini skate parks around town on vacant city parcels. That discussion is ongoing.

The final step for withdrawing the bill is a full council vote Tuesday night at City Hall.

 Photo: “Skateboard” used under Creative Commons.

 Lindsey Kilbride can be reached at lkilbride@wjct.org, 904-358-6359 or on Twitter at@lindskilbride

Jacksonville Councilman Continues Discussion About 'Skateboard Trail'

By Mar 21, 2017
Lindsey Kilbride / WJCT News

Jacksonville City Councilman Bill Gulliford introduced a bill in June that would have made skateboarding illegal in most of downtown — and skateboarders weren’t happy.  


Jacksonville Skateboarders Want To Transform Vacant City Parcels

By Aug 29, 2016
Lindsey Kilbride / WJCT News

Jacksonville skateboarders are hoping to turn city-owned land into what they’re calling ‘DIY skate spots.’

Councilman Bill Gulliford, eight skateboarders and a real estate agent were sitting around a long conference table Monday morning at City Hall. The skaters met with Gulliford to talk about skate locations.


Jacksonville City Councilman Willing To Relax Skateboarding Regulations

By Aug 9, 2016
Lindsey Kilbride / WJCT News

Jacksonville City Councilman Bill Gulliford says he’s willing to compromise with skateboarders on an ordinance he introduced in May.

Skaters rolled up to City Hall Tuesday afternoon to meet with him.

Gulliford introduced a skateboard-regulation bill after he said a skateboard defaced government property by taking a chunk out of the marble exterior of City Hall.  

“Then I’ve had several people that have indicated they were almost hit by skateboards in the general vicinity of City Hall,” he said. “I thought, ‘We’ve got to protect our building; protect our people.’”