Redux: Weekly Newsmagazine From WJCT

Jacksonville's Human Rights Debate, Pensions & Hip Hop Violinist Damien Escobar — #19

Credit Bonnie Zerr / WJCT

It’s not every day a multi-Emmy award winner hangs out in your workplace.

But it happened. And we’ll bring you hip hop violinist Damien Escobar on this episode of Redux.

We also give you the lowdown on the years-old saga involving the development of Metropolitan Park, and we’ll give an update about neonatal care in Orange Park.

But first, two stories that have gripped Jacksonville in recent years: expansion of the Human Rights Ordinance and pensions.

Credit Eric Wagner / Flickr

Will Third Time Be Charm? Jacksonville Council To Consider Human Rights Legislation

A bipartisan trio of Jacksonville City Council Members introduced a bill Wednesday that would expand the city’s human-rights ordinance to protect LGBT people.

Met Park
Credit WJCT News

Met Park To Be Included In Shipyards Development

Jacksonville’s Metropolitan Park could soon be developed into a shopping and residential area across from EverBank Field. The city is planning to solicit development proposals starting in January for the park and neighboring Shipyards property.

Mount Sinai Baptist Church Pastor R. L. Gundy (from left to right), host Melissa Ross and Darnell Smith, market president of Florida Blue and chair of the JAX Chamber, discuss the expansion of the human rights ordinance on First Coast Connect.
Credit Joy Kader / WJCT News

Business, Faith Leaders Lobbying For Expanded HRO

Supporters are hoping the third time will be the charm in passing a bill to expand Jacksonville’s Human Rights Ordinance to cover the LGBT community.

Lenny Curry
Credit Republican Party of Florida

Police Pension Negotiations: 'We're So Close' But Still No Deal

Jacksonville police officers and Mayor Lenny Curry picked up pension negotiations where they left off last year.

