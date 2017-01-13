Jacksonville's Human Rights Debate, Pensions & Hip Hop Violinist Damien Escobar — #19

It’s not every day a multi-Emmy award winner hangs out in your workplace.

But it happened. And we’ll bring you hip hop violinist Damien Escobar on this episode of Redux.

We also give you the lowdown on the years-old saga involving the development of Metropolitan Park, and we’ll give an update about neonatal care in Orange Park.

But first, two stories that have gripped Jacksonville in recent years: expansion of the Human Rights Ordinance and pensions.

Will Third Time Be Charm? Jacksonville Council To Consider Human Rights Legislation

A bipartisan trio of Jacksonville City Council Members introduced a bill Wednesday that would expand the city’s human-rights ordinance to protect LGBT people.

Met Park To Be Included In Shipyards Development

Jacksonville’s Metropolitan Park could soon be developed into a shopping and residential area across from EverBank Field. The city is planning to solicit development proposals starting in January for the park and neighboring Shipyards property.

Business, Faith Leaders Lobbying For Expanded HRO

Supporters are hoping the third time will be the charm in passing a bill to expand Jacksonville’s Human Rights Ordinance to cover the LGBT community.

Police Pension Negotiations: 'We're So Close' But Still No Deal

Jacksonville police officers and Mayor Lenny Curry picked up pension negotiations where they left off last year.

