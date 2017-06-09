'Jax 5'; Railyard District; & Canine Influenza On First Coast — #40

On this episode of Redux, members of the "Hemming Park 5" — now known as the "Jax 5" — speak publicly for the first time since a violent protest this past April.

Then, with a special legislative session currently underway as folks in Tallahassee continue work on finalizing the state budget, Duval County schools are wrestling with putting together its own budget. We’ll bring you the challenges ahead for Duval schools.

And if you’re a dog owner, there’s something you need to know to keep your dog safe from the H3N2 canine influenza virus.

We’ll also have a story on a Jacksonville children’s Hospital’s fight to open a pediatric trauma center, as well a piece on an area called the Railyard District.

Tough Budget Decisions Ahead: Duval School Board, Superintendent Face Uncertainty Over State Funding

Duval Schools could invest more in professional development for teachers while putting less money into the district’s emergency fund. These are among the possibilities, as Florida public schools face uncertainty over how much state funding they’ll have for the next school year.

Sheriff’s Office Rolls Out New Burglar Alarm Registration System

Jacksonville residents and business owners have three months to register their burglar alarms with the Sheriff’s Office.

Jacksonville Children’s Hospital Challenges State Ruling On New Trauma Center

Jacksonville’s Wolfson Children’s Hospital is challenging the state’s rejection of its application to operate a trauma center.

'Rail Yard District' Business Owners Hope City Invests In Neighborhood

A group of business owners is trying to drum up interest in what they’re calling Jacksonville’s “Rail Yard District” just west of downtown.

Clay Humane Society To Hold Vaccine Clinic For H3N2 Canine Influenza

The Clay County Humane Society is trying to get a jump on dog flu before it has a chance to spread.

