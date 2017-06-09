Related Program: 
Redux: Weekly Newsmagazine From WJCT

'Jax 5'; Railyard District; & Canine Influenza On First Coast — #40

By 3 hours ago

On this episode of Redux, members of the "Hemming Park 5" — now known as the "Jax 5" — speak publicly for the first time since a violent protest this past April.

Then, with a special legislative session currently underway as folks in Tallahassee continue work on finalizing the state budget, Duval County schools are wrestling with putting together its own budget. We’ll bring you the challenges ahead for Duval schools.

And if you’re a dog owner, there’s something you need to know to keep your dog safe from the H3N2 canine influenza virus.

We’ll also have a story on a Jacksonville children’s Hospital’s fight to open a pediatric trauma center, as well a piece on an area called the Railyard District.


Duval County Schools interim Superintendent Patricia Willis.
Credit Lindsey Kilbride / WJCT News

Tough Budget Decisions Ahead: Duval School Board, Superintendent Face Uncertainty Over State Funding

Duval Schools could invest more in professional development for teachers while putting less money into the district’s emergency fund. These are among the possibilities, as Florida public schools face uncertainty over how much state funding they’ll have for the next school year.

Jacksonville City Councilman Tommy Hazouri (left) and Sheriff Mike Williams (right) joined members of the burglar alarm industry Monday.
Credit Ryan Benk / WJCT News

Sheriff’s Office Rolls Out New Burglar Alarm Registration System

Jacksonville residents and business owners have three months to register their burglar alarms with the Sheriff’s Office.

Credit Wolfson Children's Hospital

Jacksonville Children’s Hospital Challenges State Ruling On New Trauma Center

Jacksonville’s Wolfson Children’s Hospital is challenging the state’s rejection of its application to operate a trauma center.

Credit Modern Cities

'Rail Yard District' Business Owners Hope City Invests In Neighborhood

A group of business owners is trying to drum up interest in what they’re calling Jacksonville’s “Rail Yard District” just west of downtown.

Canine influenza can prevented through vaccines.
Credit Lauren Pope

Clay Humane Society To Hold Vaccine Clinic For H3N2 Canine Influenza

The Clay County Humane Society is trying to get a jump on dog flu before it has a chance to spread.

WATCH | Subscribe to this podcast

Vince Kong can be reached at vkong@wjct.org, 904-358-6349 or on Twitter @teamvincek

Tags: 
Jax 5
hemming park 5
Redux

Related Content

6/5/2017: 'Jax 5'; Patient Safety; Collage Graduates Finances

By Jun 5, 2017

Today on “First Coast Connect,” we spoke with two members of the group known as the “Hemming Park Five”: Dave Schneider and Willie Hager (01:05). We heard about an upcoming forum at Jacksonville University about patient safety in hospitals with Brooks Rehabilitation program director Roberta Christopher, JU associate professor with the school of nursing Teri Chenot, organizer of the group “Patient Safety America” Dr. John James and Dr. Robert Wears (27:55), professor with the University of Florida Health Jacksonville Department of Emergency Medicine. Mike Skowfoe (39:16) with Fortress Wealth Management provided financial advice for recent college graduates.   


State Of Literacy In Duval; Infant Addicts; & 'Reusing' Jacksonville — #39

By Jun 1, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

The future of Duval County is our focus.

Coming up, reading test scores for our area’s third-graders are in, and the results are — well, mixed.

While schools in more affluent neighborhoods posted reading scores above grade level, schools in low-income areas continue to struggle. Now one group is trying to change all that.

Then, the opioid crisis is now affecting every corner of every hospital in this country. Find out what one state politician is trying to do ensure funds are available to treat our youngest victims.

Also, plans to deepen a portion of the St. John’s River have been approved, but critics contend: Will it be enough? We’ll bring you both sides of the debate. Then, Jacksonville is a big city, but a recent study shows it’s also not a very developed city. And finally, we have dinosaurs and more on this episode of Redux.


Jax Of Tomorrow; Helter Skelter (Bus) Shelters?; & 'Market Urbanism' — #38

By May 25, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

On this episode of Redux, we look at the infrastructure of Jacksonville.

We first hear from Fiorentino Group’s Marty Fiorentino, who was recently in Washington working with Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao on infrastructure spending.

Then, what do if you’re a senior citizen and the only bus stop is across eight lanes of traffic? And once you get to get a stop, depending on where you live, lies another set of obstacles.

One Jacksonville city councilman is hoping to make sure all bus stops — at least according to ridership — are created equal.

Then, we have an update on our continuing coverage of the opioid epidemic. And finally, the renaissance of Historic Springfield continues — one beer at a time. But first, here’s an update about potential budget cuts at Florida State College at Jacksonville.