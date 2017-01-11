LIVE FACT CHECK: President-Elect Trump's Speech

The NPR Politics team and reporters across the newsroom will be live-annotating a news conference with President-elect Donald Trump, expected at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

We will be fact-checking and providing background to his remarks in real-time. We will be paying special attention to any comments about conflicts of interest, health care and national security.

This press conference comes nine days before Trump is set to be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States and nearly a month after Trump canceled his last scheduled news conference.

That one was supposed to be about how he would unwind the complex international financial entanglements of the Trump Organization to avoid a potential conflict or perceived conflict of interest. This press conference is not specifically billed to be about that, but Trump has not fully answered how he would do this, beyond tweeting that he'd hand off management to his sons.

Some of them have disagreed on expressed desired Trump policies — like on waterboarding and a border wall. And, of course, there's policy and the issue of Obamacare. Republicans have said they want to "repeal and replace" it, but they can't agree on what to replace it with, whether it should be repealed and replaced at the same time, or repealed and then replace it at a later date. A growing chorus of Republicans is arguing to do them at the same time. So what does Trump believe?

