Neptune Beach Officer Arrested, Accused Of Stealing Money During Traffic Stops

By 2 hours ago

Christopher Ortiz is sworn in as a Neptune Beach police officer on August 16, 2016.
Credit News4Jax

A Neptune Beach police officer was arrested early Tuesday morning and charged with grand theft.

Jacksonville Undersheriff Pat Ivey said the JSO helped Neptune Beach investigate complaints made against the officer, 32-year-old Christopher Ortiz.

“The complaints,” Ivey said, “were that money was missing after traffic stops or traffic violation arrests were made.”

Ivey says Ortiz has admitted to the thefts.

He started with the Neptune Beach Police Department a little over a year ago and has been working patrol on the midnight shift.

According to the JSO, Ortiz was arrested after allegedly taking $800 during an undercover sting operation.

He’s has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation.

Ortiz's time with the the Neptune Beach Police Department has made headlines before, but for much more postive reasons. Our partner News4Jax reports Ortiz in March personally replaced a stolen bicycle for a man who couldn’t get to work without it.

Contact reporter Cyd Hoskinson at choskinson@wjct.org, 904-358-6351, or on Twitter at @cydwjctnews.

