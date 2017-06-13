NOW: Attorney General Jeff Sessions Testifies About Russia Investigation, Annotation & Live Video

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee, as the investigation continues into Russian attempts to influence the 2016 presidential election.

Sessions is expected to take questions about his recusal from the Russia investigation, his own meetings with Russian officials, and what if anything he knew about a private Oval Office meeting between President Trump and fired FBI Director James Comey.

Here is Sessions' prepared opening statement to the committee, annotated by NPR journalists.

