Related Program: 
Redux: Weekly Newsmagazine From WJCT

Prostitution: Incarceration, Rehabilitation, Decriminalization & End Of Greatest Show On Earth — #20

By 2 hours ago
Related Program: 
Redux: Weekly Newsmagazine From WJCT

Credit Bonnie Zerr / WJCT

On this episode of Redux, we examine the line between prostitution and human trafficking by attempting to answer this one question: Do Prostitution Arrests Help Women Get Out Of Sex Trade?

We also have an update on the rebuilding effort of County Dock and other structures destroyed by Hurricane Matthew. And finally, the Greatest Show on Earth is coming to end, and we have the first female ringmaster in studio.

But first, we visit businesses at Jacksonville's iconic Landing after gunfire leaves one teenager dead on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.


Over the past five years, Jacksonville police have made about 1,000 arrests for buying, selling, or soliciting sex. Eight of every 10 arrests involved female offenders — many for second or third offenses.
Credit Wikimedia Commons

Do Prostitution Arrests Help Women Get Out Of Sex Trade? Trafficking Survivor Says 'No'

Jacksonville police officers said the threat of arrest for prostitution is a deterrent, but other cities are focusing less on jail time.

Melissa Nelson
Credit Cyd Hoskinson / WJCT News

Human Trafficking Division Created In Jacksonville State Attorney's Office

Northeast Florida State Attorney Melissa Nelson announced Tuesday her office is creating a new division to go after human traffickers on the First Coast.

Jacksonville's Landing
Credit Fifth World Art / Flickr

Shooting At Jacksonville Landing Renews Questions About Landmark’s Future

A fatal shooting at the Jacksonville Landing on Martin Luther King Day was the second this month near the already struggling downtown landmark. The Jacksonville Landing shopping mall and entertainment center has had trouble sustaining foot traffic through its iconic northbank structure the last few years, forcing store closures and even the shuttering of a maritime museum.

Structures damaged by Hurricane Matthew still not repaired.
Credit Kevin Meerschaert / WJCT

First Coast Areas Still Reeling After Hurricane Matthew

Walter Jones Historical Park in Mandarin was home to the County Dock, which sustained extensive damage from the hurricane last October. The dock still isn't repaired and money from FEMA won't be in for up to a year.

Credit I B GINZ via Flikr

'The Greatest Show On Earth' Shutting Down After 146 Years

Kristen Michelle Wilson After nearly 150 years, “The Greatest Show on Earth” is folding up its tents. The iconic Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey Circus will shut down this spring after 146 years on the road.

Digital Content Editor Vince Kong can be reached at vkong@wjct.org, 904-358-6349 or on Twitter @teamvincek

Tags: 
Redux
human trafficking
sex trafficking
sex trade
Ringling Bros.

Related Content

Jacksonville's Human Rights Debate, Pensions & Hip Hop Violinist Damien Escobar — #19

By Jan 13, 2017
Bonnie Zerr / WJCT

It’s not every day a multi-Emmy award winner hangs out in your workplace.

But it happened. And we’ll bring you hip hop violinist Damien Escobar on this episode of Redux.

We also give you the lowdown on the years-old saga involving the development of Metropolitan Park, and we’ll give an update about neonatal care in Orange Park.

But first, two stories that have gripped Jacksonville in recent years: expansion of the Human Rights Ordinance and pensions.

Haze Around Florida's Medical Marijuana Law & New Year, New You — #18

By Jan 6, 2017
Bonnie Zerr / WJCT

Welcome to Redux, a weekly newsmagazine from WJCT and the news podcast of the First Coast.

On this episode of Redux, we work to clear up the confusion surrounding the passage of Amendment 2, Florida's medical marijuana bill; we make our predictions for 2017; exploding e-cigarettes; keeping New Year's resolutions; and a live performance from Grandpa's Cough Medicine. 


2016 Best Of WJCT News — #17

By Dec 29, 2016
Bonnie Zerr / WJCT

On this episode of Redux, we bring you the best of 2016 from WJCT News.

Now what exactly do we mean by best? Well, we left that up to each WJCT News staff member.

You’ll hear from First Coast Connect host Melissa Ross, WJCT News Director Jessica Palombo, Morning Edition host Michelle Corum and reporters Ryan Benk and Lindsey Kilbride on what they feel were their best stories and interviews of 2016.