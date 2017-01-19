Prostitution: Incarceration, Rehabilitation, Decriminalization & End Of Greatest Show On Earth — #20

On this episode of Redux, we examine the line between prostitution and human trafficking by attempting to answer this one question: Do Prostitution Arrests Help Women Get Out Of Sex Trade?

We also have an update on the rebuilding effort of County Dock and other structures destroyed by Hurricane Matthew. And finally, the Greatest Show on Earth is coming to end, and we have the first female ringmaster in studio.

But first, we visit businesses at Jacksonville's iconic Landing after gunfire leaves one teenager dead on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Do Prostitution Arrests Help Women Get Out Of Sex Trade? Trafficking Survivor Says 'No'

Jacksonville police officers said the threat of arrest for prostitution is a deterrent, but other cities are focusing less on jail time.

Human Trafficking Division Created In Jacksonville State Attorney's Office

Northeast Florida State Attorney Melissa Nelson announced Tuesday her office is creating a new division to go after human traffickers on the First Coast.

Shooting At Jacksonville Landing Renews Questions About Landmark’s Future

A fatal shooting at the Jacksonville Landing on Martin Luther King Day was the second this month near the already struggling downtown landmark. The Jacksonville Landing shopping mall and entertainment center has had trouble sustaining foot traffic through its iconic northbank structure the last few years, forcing store closures and even the shuttering of a maritime museum.

First Coast Areas Still Reeling After Hurricane Matthew

Walter Jones Historical Park in Mandarin was home to the County Dock, which sustained extensive damage from the hurricane last October. The dock still isn't repaired and money from FEMA won't be in for up to a year.

'The Greatest Show On Earth' Shutting Down After 146 Years

Kristen Michelle Wilson After nearly 150 years, “The Greatest Show on Earth” is folding up its tents. The iconic Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey Circus will shut down this spring after 146 years on the road.

