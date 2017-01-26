Related Program: 
Ready To Work; A Jacksonville Divided; & Durkeeville Sluggers — #21

Credit Bonnie Zerr / WJCT

From increasing job prospects for those with criminal records to preparing students for the jobs of tomorrow, we’re focusing our attention on working on the First Coast.

Also, with spring training right around the corner, we’ll take a look at the River City’s connection to baseball’s past — or more specifically, what Jacksonville is doing to commemorate its historic Negro League team, the Red Caps.

But first, Jacksonville is being called one of the most divided cities in the country. Find out why on Redux.


Al Letson
Credit Melissa Ross / WJCT

Reveal In Jacksonville

Wednesday on First Coast Connect, we spoke by phone with “Reveal” host Al Letson about this weekend’s episode that focuses on Jacksonville.

City Hall

Councilman: Contractors Need To Prove They're Willing To Hire Ex-Offenders

A Jacksonville city councilman wants city contractors try harder to hire ex-criminal offenders.

Councilman Garrett Dennis’s bill would impose more rules on the companies.

EA CEO Paul McElroy at Sandalwood High School Thursday.
Credit Ryan Benk / WJCT News

New Educational Partnership Promises To Train A New, Diverse Workforce For Jacksonville Companies

A new partnership between JEA, Florida State College at Jacksonville and Sandalwood High School is promising to prepare more young people for a career in cyber security.

Credit Lindsey Kilbride / WJCT News

Booming San Marco Development Picks Up Even More Steam

A long-planned mixed-use development called East San Marco is finally proceeding in the historic Jacksonville neighborhood after building permits were issued last week.

Credit Lindsey Kilbride / WJCT News

Jacksonville City Hall Display Celebrates Durkeeville Baseball History

One of those displays celebrates the historically African-American Durkeeville neighborhood and its connection to America’s pastime.

