REDUX: Death In St. Augustine; Don't Say Climate Change; 'Clicks To Bricks' — #43

On this episode of Redux, we bring you an update on a 2010 case that was originally ruled a suicide but has since evolved into something altogether different.

Here's the latest on the death of St. Augustine woman Michelle O’Connell from Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter Walt Bogdanich.

Then, St. Augustine Mayor Nancy Shaver has left no doubt where she stands on the impact of sea water rise in her area. But when it comes to using the term “global warming,” that’s another story. Find out why.

Also, find out what one politician is doing to help keep police mug shots away from companies looking to make a profit. We’ll then bring you a story about retail trends in Jacksonville, as well as stories about free swim lessons for area youth and beach renourishment.

Subscribe to this program wherever you get your podcasts

Death In St. Augustine: 'Investigator Becomes The Investigated'

It’s been a long-running drama in St. Augustine that has divided the community — the death of Michelle O’Connell, who was found dead from a single gunshot wound in 2010.

St. Augustine Mayor: You Can Address Sea Level Rise Without Talking Climate Change

St. Augustine Mayor Nancy Shaver addressed the U.S. Green Building Council Thursday in Jacksonville.

Websites No Longer Allowed To Charge For Mugshot Removal In Florida

Gov. Rick Scott has signed into law Senate Bill 118, prohibiting websites that publish criminal mugshots from charging to remove the photos.

Customers’ Changing Needs Prompt Change In Retailer Behavior

In this "Business Brief," Modern Cities founder Ennis Davis tells WJCT News Director Jessica Palombo the sale of Whole Foods to Amazon is part of a retail trend of companies’ responding to customers’ changing needs.

Jacksonville Beach Renourishment Project Finished 8 Months After Hurricane Matthew

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry celebrated the end of a multi-million dollar project to rebuild area beaches after last fall’s Hurricane Matthew.

WATCH | Subscribe to this podcast

Vince Kong can be reached at vkong@wjct.org, 904-358-6349 or on Twitter @teamvincek