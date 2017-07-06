REDUX: Human Trafficking Signs; JEA Wants New Home; The Birds! — #44

Subscribe to REDUX wherever you get your podcasts

On this episode of Redux: Hotels and restaurants could be next, as a Jacksonville City Councilman wants to require human trafficking information in more types of businesses.

Ennis Davis of Modern Cities tells WJCT News Director Jessica Palombo how a planned land swap could land JEA a new headquarters near the Duval County Courthouse and at the same time revitalize an area with lots of empty storefronts.

Swarms of birds are converging on downtown Jacksonville every night at sunset, and people are flocking to see them. Join Jessica Palombo as she goes birding with the Duval Audubon Society.

