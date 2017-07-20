REDUX: Jacksonville Budget Gets Loose; Tiny House Cam; Gwen Graham — #46

On this episode of Redux:

A look at Mayor Lenny Curry’s proposed budget, the first since 2011 with some “wiggle room” to spend on infrastructure and other big projects like getting downtown ready for developers who might want some waterfront property.

Then, Democrat Gwen Graham swung through Jacksonville and picked up a couple of endorsements this week on her quest for the governor’s mansion.

A pilot program to help the homeless shows housing them first and providing other supports later is a big money saver.

And a team in Jacksonville wants us to watch live online as they build what they believe will be the nation’s first LEED-certified “tiny house.”