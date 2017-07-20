Related Program: 
REDUX: Jacksonville Budget Gets Loose; Tiny House Cam; Gwen Graham — #46

By WJCT News Staff 4 hours ago

On this episode of Redux: 

A look at Mayor Lenny Curry’s proposed budget, the first since 2011 with some “wiggle room” to spend on infrastructure and other big projects like getting downtown ready for developers who might want some waterfront property.

Then, Democrat Gwen Graham swung through Jacksonville and picked up a couple of endorsements this week on her quest for the governor’s mansion.

A pilot program to help the homeless shows housing them first and providing other supports later is a big money saver.

And a team in Jacksonville wants us to watch live online as they build what they believe will be the nation’s first LEED-certified “tiny house.”

City Budget: Mayor Curry Asks For 100 More Police Officers, Infrastructure Spending

By Jul 17, 2017
Lindsey Kilbride / WJCT News

For the third year in a row, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry is making public safety the focus of his proposed budget.

Curry presented the spending plan to City Council Monday morning.

Mayor Curry's Austere Budget Reflects Jacksonville's Pension Woes

By Jul 18, 2016
Jessica Palombo / WJCT News

Updated at 2:20 p.m.:   

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry unveiled an austere city budget Monday that “reflects the constraints that we face due to increasing pension costs.”

Many services are remaining at minimum levels, while nearly a third of the whole budget is going toward pension costs.


Housing-First, Services-Second Policy Lowers Cost Of Helping Homeless In Duval County

By Jul 18, 2017
Cyd Hoskinson / WJCT News

Homeless people have better outcomes if they're first given a home and then support services like job help. 

That's the conclusion advocates are drawing after a two-year pilot program called The Solution That Saves.  

Democrat Gwen Graham Picks Up More Jacksonville Endorsements For Florida Governor

By Jul 17, 2017
Ryan Benk / WJCT News

Updated 7/18 to include Graham's clarified position on the proposed JAXPORT dredge.   

Jacksonville City Councilman Garrett Dennis and former Mayor Jake Godbold are endorsing the former congresswoman over her two major rivals in the Democratic primary.