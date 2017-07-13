Related Program: 
Redux: Weekly Newsmagazine From WJCT

REDUX: Jaywalking Ticket Goes Viral; Dogs In Prison; Overland Bridge Almost Done — #45

By WJCT News Staff 15 minutes ago

Credit Florida Department of Transportation

On this episode of Redux: “First Coast Connect” callers react to a viral video of a 21-year-old Jacksonville man’s being cited by a police officer for jaywalking and not carrying a driver’s license.

A new UF Health Jacksonville initiative will target black churches to spread the gospel of healthy choices.

Dogs that may have been headed for euthanasia at local shelters get a “new leash on life” after graduating from obedience training in a Jacksonville prison.

And Ennis Davis of Modern Cities tells WJCT News Director Jessica Palombo how a new exit opening soon as part of the Overland Bridge construction project on I-95 is already encouraging a development boom in St. Nicholas.

Tags: 
Redux

Related Content

REDUX: Death In St. Augustine; Don't Say Climate Change; 'Clicks To Bricks' — #43

By Vince Kong Jun 29, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

On this episode of Redux, we bring you an update on a 2010 case that was originally ruled a suicide but has since evolved into something altogether different.

Here's the latest on the death of St. Augustine woman Michelle O’Connell from Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter Walt Bogdanich. 

Then, St. Augustine Mayor Nancy Shaver has left no doubt where she stands on the impact of sea water rise in her area. But when it comes to using the term “global warming,” that’s another story. Find out why.

Also, find out what one politician is doing to help keep police mug shots away from companies looking to make a profit. We’ll then bring you a story about retail trends in Jacksonville, as well as stories about free swim lessons for area youth and beach renourishment.


'Jax 5'; Rail Yard District; & Canine Influenza On First Coast — #40

By Vince Kong Jun 9, 2017
Flickr / Creative Commons

On this episode of Redux, members of the "Hemming Park 5" — now known as the "Jax 5" — speak publicly for the first time since a violent protest this past April.

Then, with a special legislative session currently underway as folks in Tallahassee continue work on finalizing the state budget, Duval County schools are wrestling with putting together its own budget. We’ll bring you the challenges ahead for Duval schools.

And if you’re a dog owner, there’s something you need to know to keep your dog safe from the H3N2 canine influenza virus.

We’ll also have a story on a Jacksonville children’s Hospital’s fight to open a pediatric trauma center, as well a piece on an area called the Rail Yard District.


Redux: Where Should Our Money Go? — #42

By Vince Kong Jun 22, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

On this episode of Redux, we explore the question: Where should our money go?

This is also the topic of our upcoming live show, "Community Thread," which is a discussion on how your tax dollars are being spent, including a look at all the money going into Everbank Stadium.

Then, with the revival of downtown Jacksonville already underway, some folks are hoping the River City doesn’t neglect its past. And we’ll bring you two stories on the latest city project that could transform the area’s urban core, and what it possibly means to Jacksonville’s first suburb, LaVilla.

We also bring you an update on the One Spark crowdfunding festival.