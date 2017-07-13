REDUX: Jaywalking Ticket Goes Viral; Dogs In Prison; Overland Bridge Almost Done — #45

On this episode of Redux: “First Coast Connect” callers react to a viral video of a 21-year-old Jacksonville man’s being cited by a police officer for jaywalking and not carrying a driver’s license.

A new UF Health Jacksonville initiative will target black churches to spread the gospel of healthy choices.

Dogs that may have been headed for euthanasia at local shelters get a “new leash on life” after graduating from obedience training in a Jacksonville prison.

And Ennis Davis of Modern Cities tells WJCT News Director Jessica Palombo how a new exit opening soon as part of the Overland Bridge construction project on I-95 is already encouraging a development boom in St. Nicholas.