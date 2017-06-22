Redux: Where Should Our Money Go? — #42

On this episode of Redux, where should our money go?

This is the question we are posing to anyone within earshot of this podcast — it’s also the topic of our upcoming live show, "Community Thread," which is a discussion on how your tax dollars are being spent, including a look at all the money going into Everbank Stadium.

Then, with the revival of downtown Jacksonville already underway, some folks are hoping the River City doesn’t neglect its past. And we’ll bring you two stories on the latest city project that could transform the area’s urban core, and what it possibly means to Jacksonville’s first suburb, LaVilla.

We also bring you an update on the One Spark crowdfunding festival.

JTA Breaks Ground On Regional Transportation Center In LaVilla

Jacksonville transportation officials and politicians at all levels of government Tuesday broke ground on the area’s Regional Transportation Center in the historic LaVilla neighborhood.

JTA Transportation Center, Not Yet Built, Already Spurring LaVilla Growth

On Tuesday, the Jacksonville Transportation Authority is set to break ground on its regional transportation center, dubbed the Jacksonville Intermodal Station. Ennis Davis with Modern Cities says the new center represents a return to the neighborhood’s past, and it’s already shaping future development.

One Spark To Relaunch At Everbank Field In October

Jacksonville’s internationally-recognized crowd-funding festival One Spark will go on, after all. Money problems forced organizers to cancel earlier this year, but now the event is slated for October.

