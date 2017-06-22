Related Program: 
Redux: Weekly Newsmagazine From WJCT

Redux: Where Should Our Money Go? — #42

By 1 hour ago
  • The topic of the upcoming "Community Thread" asks where our money should go.
    The topic of the upcoming "Community Thread" asks where our money should go.
    Wikimedia Commons

On this episode of Redux, where should our money go?

This is the question we are posing to anyone within earshot of this podcast — it’s also the topic of our upcoming live show, "Community Thread," which is a discussion on how your tax dollars are being spent, including a look at all the money going into Everbank Stadium.

Then, with the revival of downtown Jacksonville already underway, some folks are hoping the River City doesn’t neglect its past. And we’ll bring you two stories on the latest city project that could transform the area’s urban core, and what it possibly means to Jacksonville’s first suburb, LaVilla.

We also bring you an update on the One Spark crowdfunding festival.


Credit Pond/Michael Baker and JTA

JTA Breaks Ground On Regional Transportation Center In LaVilla

Jacksonville transportation officials and politicians at all levels of government Tuesday broke ground on the area’s Regional Transportation Center in the historic LaVilla neighborhood.

Credit Jacksonville Transportation Authority

JTA Transportation Center, Not Yet Built, Already Spurring LaVilla Growth

On Tuesday, the Jacksonville Transportation Authority is set to break ground on its regional transportation center, dubbed the Jacksonville Intermodal Station. Ennis Davis with Modern Cities says the new center represents a return to the neighborhood’s past, and it’s already shaping future development.

Credit Ryan Benk / WJCT News

One Spark To Relaunch At Everbank Field In October

Jacksonville’s internationally-recognized crowd-funding festival One Spark will go on, after all. Money problems forced organizers to cancel earlier this year, but now the event is slated for October.

  • LISTEN | Full interview with One Spark Ventures President Chris Carter

  • WATCH | Subscribe to this podcast 

  • SHARE | Embed or share this podcast

Vince Kong can be reached at vkong@wjct.org, 904-358-6349 or on Twitter @teamvincek

Tags: 
Redux

Related Content

Optimistic Or Bullish On Dredging; Medical Marijuana Update; Montreal, Jax Of The North? — #41

By Jun 15, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

On this episode of Redux, we’re going to revisit a continuing conversation in Jacksonville: to dredge or not. The debate over deepening the St. Johns River continues.

Then, what do Montreal and Jacksonville have in common? Well, they are both port cities and if this whole shipping thing doesn’t work out, maybe we can learn a thing or two from our neighbors to the north.

Also on this episode, now that Florida has legalized some forms of medical marijuana, its list of potential uses might begin to grow. And finally, looking for things to do on the First Coast? We've got you covered with the new app from Visit Jacksonville, intoGo.


'Jax 5'; Rail Yard District; & Canine Influenza On First Coast — #40

By Jun 9, 2017
Flickr / Creative Commons

On this episode of Redux, members of the "Hemming Park 5" — now known as the "Jax 5" — speak publicly for the first time since a violent protest this past April.

Then, with a special legislative session currently underway as folks in Tallahassee continue work on finalizing the state budget, Duval County schools are wrestling with putting together its own budget. We’ll bring you the challenges ahead for Duval schools.

And if you’re a dog owner, there’s something you need to know to keep your dog safe from the H3N2 canine influenza virus.

We’ll also have a story on a Jacksonville children’s Hospital’s fight to open a pediatric trauma center, as well a piece on an area called the Rail Yard District.


State Of Literacy In Duval; Infant Addicts; & 'Reusing' Jacksonville — #39

By Jun 1, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

The future of Duval County is our focus.

Coming up, reading test scores for our area’s third-graders are in, and the results are — well, mixed.

While schools in more affluent neighborhoods posted reading scores above grade level, schools in low-income areas continue to struggle. Now one group is trying to change all that.

Then, the opioid crisis is now affecting every corner of every hospital in this country. Find out what one state politician is trying to do ensure funds are available to treat our youngest victims.

Also, plans to deepen a portion of the St. John’s River have been approved, but critics contend: Will it be enough? We’ll bring you both sides of the debate. Then, Jacksonville is a big city, but a recent study shows it’s also not a very developed city. And finally, we have dinosaurs and more on this episode of Redux.