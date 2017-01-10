Related Program: 
Reveal

Reveal: Year In Review

By Reveal staff 2 hours ago
Related Program: 
Reveal

On this episode of Reveal, we look back at stories our listeners said were the most memorable.
Credit Anna Vignet for Reveal

This year on Reveal, we’ve dug into issues that affect people's lives across the country. We told stories about worker abuse, toxic schools, women’s sports and private prisons. So we decided to round out this season with something different: This hour, we look back at stories you, our listeners, told us were the most memorable.

One of the most popular episodes from 2016 you’ll hear is “Russia’s New Scapegoats.” And understanding what’s going on in Russia has become more relevant now that the FBI and CIA agree the country interfered with the U.S. election to help Donald Trump win the White House.

There are other connections: Since the election, white supremacists have come forward praising both Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. They say one reason they like Putin is because he’s an aggressive protector of traditional Christian values. Putin never has promoted white supremacy, but he has targeted minority groups, including the LGBT community.

Many people who know Putin say he’s not homophobic, but he’s used an anti-gay agenda to manipulate the Russian public and suppress political dissent. But we don’t need to go halfway around the world to find intolerance – we can find it in our own backyard.

By far, the one story that listeners foundmost memorable was an interview ourhost Al Letson did the dayafter Election Day. It was with the man who coined the term “alt-right,”Richard Spencer. On the broadcast that week, we had time to play only part of the conversation, but because so many of you asked for it, this time, we’ll play the whole thing.

From everyone at The Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX, we thank you for listening this year, and stay tuned –we’ve got more stories to reveal in the new year.

Reveal is a weekly radio program produced by The Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX. For more, check out our website and subscribe to our podcast.

Tags: 
Reveal

Related Content

12/21/2016: Al Letson; Stop The Bleed; Meet The Patels; AARP- Jacksonville

By Dec 21, 2016

Wednesday on “First Coast Connect,” guest host Jessica Palombo spoke with “Reveal” host Al Letson about an upcoming episode focusing on Jacksonville. We heard from Trauma One paramedics Chad McIntyre and J.D. Montgomery on their goal to train people to stop life-threatening bleeding. We spoke on the phone with the the co-directors of the PBS documentary “Meet the Patels,” Ravi and Geeta Patel, and American Association of Retired Persons - Jacksonville field coordinator Justine Conley talked about some of the events the organization has planned for 2017.   

   

Reveal: Turbulent Times, Turbulent Skies

By Reveal Dec 20, 2016
Anna Vignet for Reveal

The man who served as chairman in the last few months of Donald Trump’s campaign is headed to the White House.

Steve Bannon, Trump’s strategist-in-chief, has been widely criticized for fanning divisive racism and sexism and running a news platform aimed at right-wing groups, including white nationalists.

Reveal: If You Can't Afford A Lawyer

By Reveal staff Dec 3, 2016
Anna Vignetfor Reveal

If you can’t afford a lawyer, one will be appointed to you — that’s how it’s supposed to work.

But in New Orleans, Chief Public Defender Derwyn Bunton, the lawyer in charge of representing poor people accused of crimes, is saying no. His office doesn’t have enough money or time to do a good job, he says, so he’s refusing some serious cases, which is jamming up the courts and leaving hundreds of people stuck in jail with no lawyer.