School Board To Tackle Duval Superintendent Search This Month

By 3 hours ago
  • Lindsey Kilbride / WJCT News

The Duval County School Board is set this month to discuss the qualities members want in a permanent superintendent.

Board Chair Paula Wright said at a board workshop Tuesday, over the next couple weeks the board will be hearing advice about the search process from organizations like the Florida School Boards Association. Then on August 28th, members will discuss how to find the best new district leader.

They’ll discuss attributes like character and philosophy, Wright said.

“You have to look at where you want to go and then look at what type of characteristics will help you to reach that,” she said.

Duval is operating with an interim superintendent, Patricia Willis, since Nikolai Vitti left the position in May to lead Detroit schools.

He’s not the only district employee who left for a job in the Motor City. Vitti recently tapped his fourth Duval Schools employee to join him in Detroit. Mark Sherwood over the Duval communications department will soon oversee marketing and rebranding in Detroit.

Lindsey Kilbride can be reached at lkilbride@wjct.org, 904-358-6359 or on Twitter at @lindskilbride.

 

