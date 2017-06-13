Springfield Church Offers Sanctuary To Those Who Want To Reflect On Pulse Nightclub Shooting

By 33 minutes ago

Mike Vatter and St. Johns Lutheran Church pastor Victoria Hamilton welcome those who want to use the quiet safety of the sanctuary to reflect on the Pulse nightclub massacre one year ago.
Credit Cyd Hoskinson / WJCT Public Broadcasting

The first anniversary of the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history was Monday.

The Pulse nightclub was well-known among LGBT communities around the state, including here on the First Coast.

Mike Vatter, 40, lives in Jacksonville.  He’d been out that night celebrating a friend’s birthday and didn’t learn of the massacre until the next morning.

“My dad called me from Orlando — well, central Florida. He lives near Orlando," he said. "And he called me and he said, ‘I know you’re not here. I just need to hear your voice and know that you’re okay. ’”

Vatter took today off from work to help out at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Springfield, where tables set up in the narthex held rainbow bracelets, Pulse remembrance buttons and pamphlets as well as bottled water, cookies and other snacks for people who wanted a quiet place to come and reflect.

St. Johns Pastor Victoria Hamilton said it was her co-pastor husband William’s idea to throw the church doors wide open today.

“Whatever they need to do they can do in the space because it is a safe place to come and to heal as well,” he said.

St. Johns on Silver Street in Jacksonville is a designated “Reconciling in Christ” Lutheran church for its affirmation and acceptance of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender worshippers.

Cyd Hoskinson can be reached at choskinson@wjct.org, 904-358-6351 and on Twitter @cydwjctnews

Tags: 
pulse nightclub
st johns lutheran church
Springfield

Related Content

Jacksonville Residents Show Support Through 'Dear Orlando' Postcards

By Allie George Jul 19, 2016
Allie George / WJCT News

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry’s "Dear Orlando" postcard initiative is in full swing, and organizers have already seen an overwhelming response.

Next week is the deadline for those who visit any of Jacksonville's public libraries to share condolences with Orlando residents still grieving from last month’s Pulse Nightclub shootings.

Jacksonville Jaycees Plan Memorial Fundraiser This Sunday For Pulse Nightclub Victim

By Jun 24, 2016
Jacksonville Jaycees

One of the 49 people who died in the June 12 attack on Orlando’s Pulse Nightclub was a member of the Jacksonville Jaycees.

The organization will honor the memory of Darryl “DJ” Burt II with a memorial fundraiser Sunday in Riverside.

Jaycees Vice President Racquel Wood said the goal is to raise $10,000, some of which will go to Burt’s family.

“To help them cover unexpected expenses like travelling," she said. "And we’re doing a memorial for him here in Jacksonville at Willow Branch Park. So that will cover the bench, getting the plaque, installing it.”

First Coast Connect: Local Nonprofits Fight For Disability and Homeless Housing

By Mar 27, 2017

 A proposed settlement between Jacksonville and two nonprofits might lead to more housing options for the homeless in Springfield.