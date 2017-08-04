Too Many Cats Has Jacksonville Humane Society Giving Them Away

The Jacksonville Humane Society is giving away free cats and kittens this weekend.
The Jacksonville Humane Society is giving away free cats and kittens this weekend. Adoption fees are normally $50 to $75 dollars per cat.

“We have so many kittens that we’re encouraging folks to get your best friend for free,” JHS Director of Development Amy Pierce said.

The Human Society has taken in more than 1,600 kittens this year, about 300 more than it had by this time last year, Pierce said.

Those who plan on adopting should bring a carrier if possible, as all cats must leave in one. Carriers will also be available at the shelter on Beach Boulevard for $7.99.

Pierce said the nonprofit is also in need of milk-replacement formula to feed the youngest kittens.

“The need is definitely there, and that milk-replacement formula helps us to get them where they need to be to get adopted,” she said.

Donations can be dropped off at the Humane Society warehouse on Beach Boulevard or purchased on Amazon and shipped to the shelter. Pierce said Amazon purchasers should select the "This is A Gift" option.  

