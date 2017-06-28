Transgender Student Sues St. Johns School District For Discrimination

16 year old Nease High School junior Drew Adams sues the St. Johns County public school district for discrimination over having to use a gender neutral bathroom instead of one for boys.
A 16-year old transgender student filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday, accusing the St. Johns County school system of discrimination.

Drew Adams will be a junior this fall at Nease High School in Ponte Vedra.

According to the suit, the school told Adams in his freshman year he would no longer be allowed to use the boys’ bathrooms at Nease but would have to use one of the school’s gender-neutral restrooms instead.

His lawyer Paul Castillo with the Lambda Legal Defense and Education Fund said that policy is problematic for a number of reasons.

In addition to the discrimination, there's the embarrassment and the stigma that comes from having to use a different restroom than everybody else, he said.

Drew “has to miss class because of the distance of the restroom from his classroom and at times he has to plan his day around when he uses the restroom or otherwise limit his intake of fluid,” he said.

Castillo said while they’re waiting for the lawsuit to be resolved, he’ll ask a judge for a temporary injunction so Drew can use the boys’ bathroom when classes start back up in August.

St. Johns County Superintendent Tim Forson was not immediately available to comment on this report.

