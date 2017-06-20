Tropical Storm Cindy Bringing Rain To Panhandle; Sunshine This Weekend For Jacksonville

Five day forecast cone for Tropical Storm Cindy
Credit National Hurricane Center / National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Newly named Tropical Storm Cindy is churning in the central Gulf of Mexico.

While the Florida Panhandle is slated to see a copious amount of rainfall from Cindy, National Weather Service meteorologist Ben Nelson said dryer weather is just around the corner for folks on the First Coast.

“We’re still going to have quite a bit of cloudiness from Cindy through Thursday with mainly inland showers and thunderstorms,” he said.  “But we’ll have a dryer weather pattern set in later this week and that will actually cause the temperatures to go back up to something we’re more accustomed to seeing in the summertime.”

Nelson says the beaches will see hardly any rain from Tropical Storm Cindy this week, but steady on-shore wind will heighten the risk of dangerous rip currents.

The clouds and rain are expected to give way to partly-sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 80s on Friday. Saturday should be a mostly sunny with highs in the lower 90s inland, and upper 80s at the beach.

