Related Program: 
First Coast Connect

Turkish Refugee; Erectile Dysfunction; 'American Idiot'; Kerry Speckman

By 1 minute ago


  Today on “First Coast Connect,” we spoke with a local Turkish refugee (01:03) about the situation in his native country and the crackdown on dissidents since last year’s attempted coup. We did not reveal his name to protect family members still in Turkey. Cenegenics Jacksonville Medical Director Earl Eye (32:26) told us about a new erectile dysfunction treatment that eliminates the needs for pills or surgery. We were joined by Players By the Sea cast members  Lucas Kish and husband-and-wife performers Jimmy and Jessica Alexander (40:51) about the upcoming production of rock musical “American Idiot.” And Kerry Speckman (45:21) told us about this weekend’s events. 


Turkish Refugee

It’s a grim occasion in Turkey, as that country marks the one-year anniversary of a failed coup attempt. After last summer’s July 15 attempt to overthrow Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, thousands of state employees were fired,  jailed or killed in the wake of the coup attempt. Erdogan is also cracking down on followers of his rival, exiled Turkish cleric Fethullah Gülen, the man accused of plotting the coup. Gülen now lives in Pennsylvania but could face extradition back to Turkey.

Erectile Dysfunction   

A new and non-invasive technique known as GAINSWave is helping men who suffer from erectile dysfunction. Dr. Eye said it’s the first such treatment in Jacksonville that eliminates the use of pills or surgery. The treatment uses high-frequency pulsating sound waves to open up blood vessels to stimulate cells and improve blood flow, which improves sexual function. But it can be expensive, and the treatments are not covered by health insurance.

‘American Idiot’ and Kerry Speckman

“American Idiot” is the story of three disgruntled young men trying to find meaning in a post-9/11 world. The energy-fueled rock opera features songs from Green Day’s breakout, Grammy Award-winning album of the same name. It debuts Friday, July 21, at Players by the Sea and runs until Aug. 12.

Kevin Meerschaert can be reached at kmeerschaert@wjct.org, 904-358-6334 or on Twitter at @KMeerschaertJax.

Tags: 
turkey
Fethullan Gulen
recep tayyip erdogan
erectile dysfunction
Players by the Sea
Kerry Speckman
first coast connect

Related Content

Coup Attempt Highlights Jacksonville Connections To Turkey

By Jul 19, 2016
Krisit O'Daniel

Two years ago, Jacksonville native Kristi O’Daniel sold her possessions, gave away her cat and bought a one-way ticket to Turkey.

The University of North Florida international relations alum was in search of adventure, but may have gotten more than she bargained for.


Historic Referendum In Turkey Grants More Power to President

By Maggie Penman Apr 17, 2017

Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim declared victory in the referendum bid to convert Turkey from a parliamentary to a strong president system of government.

The historic referendum, which passed by a narrow margin, grants more power to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who promised when he was elected in 2014 to be a "different kind of president."

'Cleansing' the 'virus': How Turkey is purging suspected coup plotters

By The World staff Nov 18, 2016
Handout

That is how Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has described a radical policy to fire or arrest anyone suspected of supporting an attempted coup against his government this past summer.