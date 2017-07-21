VIDEO: Explore Northeast Florida's Reddie Point Preserve

WJCT presents a collaboration between the University of North Florida's Environmental Center and Public Trust Environmental Legal Institute of Florida on 19 short videos showcasing the city, state and national parks of the First Coast, produced by Sean Lahav, a project leader in the environmental leadership program.

Reddie Point Preserve

Tucked away from the hassle of the city, Reddie Point Preserve stretches along St. Johns River as it bends between downtown Jacksonville and the ocean, a location that reveals breathtaking panoramic views, while its easy trails support diverse recreational activities.

Hours: Sunrise to sunset daily

Parking: A parking lot has room for 20 cars

The Basics

Located in old Arlington, Reddie Point Preserve is an expanse of maritime hammock and marshes along the St. Johns River. The swath was pegged for condominium development, including a private marina and clubhouse. The City of Jacksonville, however, managed to buy and preserve the property. Today, the park accommodates wading and song birds, deer, foxes and gopher tortoises.

Amenities

The parking area provides easy access to a canoe and kayak launch that takes water enthusiasts into the waters of the St. Johns River. In addition to being a great fishing spot, a pier, complete with benches, reveals magnificent panoramic views from St. Johns River to downtown Jacksonville, the cruise terminal and the Dames Point Bridge. The park has a picnic area close to the trails and the fishing pier. And there's a floating docking port for boats.

Activities

Reddie Point Preserve offers ample opportunities for hiking, picnicking, nature watching, biking, fishing, canoeing, boating and kayaking.

Trails

The park boasts several unpaved trails that wind through the mature hammock toward the marsh.

Location

Reddie Point Preserve is located in old Arlington at a land protrusion into St. Johns River’s curve toward the Atlantic Ocean.

Directions

Via I-95: Take I-95 South and take exit 353B for Union Street. Keep to Union Street and cross the Mathews Bridge. The road continues on as FL-105. Exit toward University Boulevard and remain on it for a little over 4 miles. Turn right onto Yachtsman Way, which leads to Reddie Point Preserve.