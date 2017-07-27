VIDEO: Explore Northeast Florida's Seaton Creek Preserve, Thomas Creek Fish Camp

WJCT presents a collaboration between the University of North Florida's Environmental Center and Public Trust Environmental Legal Institute of Florida on 19 short videos showcasing the city, state and national parks of the First Coast, produced by Sean Lahav, a project leader in the environmental leadership program.

Trails

The park features three trails – Creek Trail, Long Cut and Legacy Loop – for a total of five miles.

Seaton Creek Historic Preserve and Thomas Creek Fish Camp

Located less than 15 miles apart, Seaton Creek Historic Preserve and Thomas Creek Fish Camp both straddle Thomas Creek, offering idyllic spots for recreation at the northern tip of Jacksonville.

Hours: Sunrise to sunset daily

Parking: Aside from parking spots, there is a parking area for horse trailers.

The Basics

Opened three years ago, Seaton Creek Historic Preserve covers some 840 acres of pine and hardwood forest, marsh and creeks. Once slated for commercial and residential development, the park fascinates with its scenery, including unique high bluffs along Thomas Creek. Further down Thomas Creek rests Thomas Creek Fish Camp, which attracts anglers.

History

Seaton Creek Historic Preserve is considered the site of the southernmost battle of the American Revolution. The skirmish of May 17, 1777, involved 400 Continental Army soldiers and 165 members of the Georgia militia who sought retaliation for raids by British loyalists. A mixed crew of British Army troops, loyalists and Native Americans ambushed the militia men near the mouth of Thomas Creek, forcing an end to their attempt to prod into British Florida.

Amenities

Straddling over three creeks, Seaton Historic Preserve offers a kayak launch. Thomas Creek Fish Camp also offers access to the water of Thomas Creek via a boat ramp and a kayak launch.

Seaton Creek Historic Preserve boats more than three miles of service roads with access for hikers.

Thomas Creek has a fishing pier.

Activities

Seaton Creek Historic Preserve is a delight for hikers, off-road bikers, horseback riders and kayakers. Thomas Creek Fish Camp welcomes boating, kayaking, canoeing as well as fishing.

Advice

If you are to visit the preserve during the hot months, bring bug repellent as standing water at that time nurtures mosquitos and yellow flies.

Location

Both Seaton Creek Historic Preserve and Thomas Creek Fish Camp are located at the northern edge of Jacksonville, past the city’s airport.

Directions

Via I-95: Head north on I-95 and take exit 336 for Pecan Park Road. Stay on Pecan Park Road as it turns into Arnold Road. After half a mile on Arnold Road, you will reach Seaton Creek Historic Preserve.

To reach Thomas Creek Fishing Camp for Seaton Creek Historic Preserve, turn back on Arnold Road and make a left onto Pecan Park Road, leading toward Jacksonville International Airport. Turn right on Terrell Road and then right again onto Lem Turner Road. After less than four miles, turn left onto Lannie Road. After three miles turn left onto Ethel Road, at the end of which is the fishing camp.