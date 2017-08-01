VIDEO: Explore Northeast Florida's Theodore Roosevelt Area

WJCT presents a collaboration between the University of North Florida's Environmental Center and Public Trust Environmental Legal Institute of Florida on 19 short videos showcasing the city, state and national parks of the First Coast, produced by Sean Lahav, a project leader in the environmental leadership program.

Theodore Roosevelt Area

Part of the Timucuan Preserve in the bustle of Jacksonville, Theodore Roosevelt Area lures visitors in with its magnificent mature flora that provides ample opportunities for recreation.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. daily

Parking: There is limited parking – only a dozen spots. More spaces are available at the entrance to the Timucuan Preserve.

The Basics

Covering some 600 acres within the Timucuan Preserve, Theodore Roosevelt Ares continues a legacy that stretches back to the Timucua Indians. The area combines hardwood forests and wetlands, with thick vegetation that supports a scrum of wild animals.

History

Theodore Roosevelt Area was long property of William H. Browne, who feared Jacksonville would swell into a “concrete jungle.” To save his land from development, Browne eschewed million-dollar offers from buyers and instead donated his swath to the Nature Conservancy in 1990 so future generations would “have a place in the woods to go to.”

The area was once inhabited by the Timucua people, whose oyster shell mounds can still be seen today.

Amenities

There is a bird observation platform at Round Marsh to the east of the area, which allows for splendid views of the wetlands along St. Johns River. A picnic area sits close to the trailhead. Willie Browne’s cabin is also on site, tucked away in a mature wood.

Activities

The park is a scenic spot for hiking, birding, fishing, picnicking and biking.

Trails

Theodore Roosevelt Area flaunts more than five miles of hiking trails. The Spanish Pond Trail connects to Fort Caroline National Memorial. The Timucuan Trail runs along the wetlands, and the Willie Browne Trail winds toward Browne’s one-time lodgings.

Location

Located south of St. Johns River, Theodore Roosevelt Area neighbors Fort Caroline National Memorial and is part of the Timucuan Preserve.

Directions

Via I-295: Use I-295 to reach Merrill Road (exit 45). Stay on the road as it continuously changes its name to Fort Caroline Road and McCormick Road. Turn left onto Mt. Pleasant Road. In approximately a mile, Theodore Roosevelt Area will emerge on your right.