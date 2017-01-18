WJCT Expands News/Talk Programming

As a valued WJCT listener, we want you to know about some upcoming changes to our program schedule.

Beginning Jan. 23, listeners will hear expanded news/talk programming in the evenings on 89.9 WJCT.

"Fresh Air with Terry Gross" will air at 7 p.m. followed by "Indivisible," a new call-in show designed to bring Americans together for a national conversation during the presidential transition. That program will air on Monday through Thursday at 8 p.m., and on Fridays at 8 p.m., WJCT will air the popular media roundtable edition of First Coast Connect. We will continue to air monthly episodes of "WJCT Presents the Jacksonville Symphony."

These changes were made after reviewing listener habits, consultation with our Community Advisory Board and discussions among the WJCT management team.

"Indivisible" comes from WNYC and Minnesota Public Radio and is designed to convene a nightly gathering for everyday Americans to talk, debate, and find common ground in the first 100 days of the new administration.

The program will feature a different host and focus each night, bringing listeners across every divide together to weigh in and participate in lively, candid, and inclusive conversations. Hosts include radio personalities whose work is distinguished by its focus on listener interaction: WNYC’s Peabody Award-winning public affairs host Brian Lehrer; longtime conservative talk radio host Charlie Sykes; Kai Wright, host of WNYC’s critically-acclaimed podcasts "There Goes the Neighborhood" and "The United States of Anxiety" with co-hosts in London John Prideaux, the U.S. editor of The Economist, and Anne McElvoy, a senior editor of the newspaper and editor of Economist Radio; and Kerri Miller, host of MPR News and "Talking Volumes."

"Fresh Air with Terry Gross," the Peabody Award-winning weekday magazine of contemporary arts and issues, is one of public radio's most popular programs. Each week, nearly 5 million people listen to the show's intimate conversations.

To make room for this programming, "Performance Today" will move to 89.9 HD2 WJCT Arts, which will now offer classical music programming 24 hours a day.

For more information about how to access WJCT's HD radio channels, visit our WJCT radio arts page.

If you have any questions or would like to make a comment about these changes, feel free to contact WJCT Audience Services at audienceservices@wjct.org or by calling (904) 353-7770.