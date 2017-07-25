WJCT Wins Best Newscast, Other Honors, From Florida Society Of Professional Journalists

By WJCT Staff 11 hours ago
  • Corum at the board
    Michelle Corum anchored the Best Newscast of 2016.
    WJCT

WJCT News has been honored again for excellence in journalism and broadcasting. The team took home three awards at this year’s Sunshine State Awards from the Society of Professional Journalists Florida Pro Chapter, announced in Miami on Saturday evening.

“Morning Edition” host Michelle Corum anchored the state’s Best Newscast, a 2-and-a-half minute cast that included a healthcare policy story reported by WJCT’s Ryan Benk and a story about a long-running water dispute between Florida and Georgia.

Also getting a nod at this year’s Sunshine State Awards was “Decision Florida,” the call-in show co-produced by WJCT and other Florida stations in the run up to the 2016 presidential elections. An episode co-hosted by WJCT’s Melissa Ross called “Is Your Vote Safe?” took second place in the state for Best Public Affairs Show. WJCT reporters Lindsey Kilbride and Ryan Benk also appeared as commentators on the program.

And Ryan Benk took home another honor: third place for Best General Coverage for his feature story, “A Divide In Jacksonville After FDA Approves Opioid Addiction Treatment.”

Congratulations, WJCT News team! And visit SPJ Florida’s website to see the whole list of 2017 Sunshine State Award winners

Tags: 
WJCT News

Related Content

WJCT News Team Wins 2 National PRNDI Awards

By WJCT News Staff Jun 27, 2017
staff photo
WJCT News

The WJCT News team is celebrating two national awards from Public Radio News Directors, Inc.

PRNDI award entries are judged by public media news professionals, who evaluate peers’ work with a well-trained ear.

WJCT News Team Celebrates AP Broadcasters Award Wins

By Staff May 3, 2016
WJCT News

The WJCT News team is celebrating wins in this year’s Associated Press Broadcasters Awards. The news team took home finalist awards in both categories it entered: Best Continuing Coverage and Best Newscast Under Five Minutes.

Competitors were Florida radio stations with the largest audiences, including public radio and commercial stations in Miami, Tampa and Orlando.

WJCT's Beyond The Core: A Northeast Florida Listening Tour

By WJCT News Staff Jul 19, 2017
Beyond the Core logo
Bonnie Zerr / WJCT

Many people in Jacksonville never come in contact with those outside their core communities.

That's why WJCT  News is embarking on a journey called Beyond the Core to start a citywide conversation about what unites the people who call Duval County home and what makes our smaller communities unique.

We’ll spend time getting to know you in each of these areas: 