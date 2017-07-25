WJCT Wins Best Newscast, Other Honors, From Florida Society Of Professional Journalists

WJCT News has been honored again for excellence in journalism and broadcasting. The team took home three awards at this year’s Sunshine State Awards from the Society of Professional Journalists Florida Pro Chapter, announced in Miami on Saturday evening.

“Morning Edition” host Michelle Corum anchored the state’s Best Newscast, a 2-and-a-half minute cast that included a healthcare policy story reported by WJCT’s Ryan Benk and a story about a long-running water dispute between Florida and Georgia.

Also getting a nod at this year’s Sunshine State Awards was “Decision Florida,” the call-in show co-produced by WJCT and other Florida stations in the run up to the 2016 presidential elections. An episode co-hosted by WJCT’s Melissa Ross called “Is Your Vote Safe?” took second place in the state for Best Public Affairs Show. WJCT reporters Lindsey Kilbride and Ryan Benk also appeared as commentators on the program.

And Ryan Benk took home another honor: third place for Best General Coverage for his feature story, “A Divide In Jacksonville After FDA Approves Opioid Addiction Treatment.”

Congratulations, WJCT News team! And visit SPJ Florida’s website to see the whole list of 2017 Sunshine State Award winners.