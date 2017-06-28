$10 Million Approved To Renovate Historic Jacksonville Buildings

Jacksonville is a step closer to redeveloping four historic buildings now that city council unanimously approved a nearly $10 million dollar incentive package deal with developers Tuesday.

The buildings getting makeovers include the Laura Street Trio at the corner of Forsyth and Laura streets and the nearby Barnett Bank. 

There’s been talk of repurposing them since at least 2013. Now the Molasky Group and SouthEast Group development companies are taking on the $79 million project. The trio is set to become a hotel with floors of retail space, a gym, restaurant and rooftop bar. The Barnett building plans include apartments and office space. The developers should receive $8 million in city grants when the projects are finished and up to $1.8 million in tax cuts.

