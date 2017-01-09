1/09/2017: Bob Klausner; TEDxFSCJ Vaccines; Cole Pepper

Monday on “First Coast Connect,” we spoke by phone with public pension expert Bob Klausner about how some other cities around the country are dealing with their pension problems. We also heard from Lourdes Norman-McKay, professor of biological sciences at FSCJ and Dr. Pauline Rolle from the Duval County Health Department about an upcoming TEDxFSCJ talk exploring the role vaccines play in public health. WJCT contributor Cole Pepper also brought us the latest news on the Jaguars’ search for a head coach.

Listen to the program.

Bob Klauser

Negotiations between Jacksonville police and firefighter unions, and City Hall over retirement packages for future employees ended in 2016 with no final agreement. These collective bargaining sessions are a key piece of Mayor Lenny Curry’s efforts to reform Jacksonville’s employee pension system. Klausner talked how other cities like Dallas are dealing with their pension problems.

TEDxFSCJ Vaccines

Advances in vaccine research have addressed many key public health issues this century. Yet vaccines are commonly misunderstood, resulting in new challenges for researchers across the globe.

TEDxFSCJ will host a salon exploring the critical role vaccines play in promoting public health. It will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the FSCJ Deerwood center on Old Baymeadows Road.

Cole Pepper

Pepper said the head coach search is down to three candidates. New England offensive coordinator and former Broncos head coach Josh McDaniels, former Falcons head coach and one time Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Smith and Doug Marrone, who finished the season as the Jaguars interim head coach after Gus Bradley was let go. He said a hiring could be announced later this week.

