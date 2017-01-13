1/13/2017: Media Roundtable; Florida Theatre; Alhambra 50

Friday on “First Coast Connect,” was our weekly Media Roundtable. Our panel included Andrew Pantazi and Dan Scanlan from the Florida Times-Union and WJCT business analyst John Burr. We also heard from Florida Theatre president Numa Saisselin about its new partnership with Community First Credit Union and to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Alhambra Theatre we were joined cast members of their current production of the play Come Blow Your Horn, Tod Booth, Lisa Booth and Jessica Booth.

Media Roundtable

The panel discussed the meeting this week with Mayor Lenny Curry and police union officials who are still trying to work out an agreement on pension reform, the return of Tom Coughlin to the Jaguars as well as new head coach Doug Marrone. They also discussed the professors union at the University of North Florida and its opposition to former Governor Rick Scott’s Chief of Staff Adam Hollingsworth being appointed to the university’s board of trustees and noted Congressman John Rutherford is recovering after collapsing on the House floor.

Florida Theatre

There was big news for the Florida Theatre this month. Community First Credit Union is coming on board as theater’s first season-long sponsor and partner for all its programs and events. Saisselin spoke about the agreement and some of the events coming up this year as the theatre celebrated its 90th anniversary.

Alhambra 50

The Alhambra Theatre is kicking off its 50th anniversary season with “Come Blow Your Horn.” The Neil Simon play was the first show ever done at the Alhambra.

Making it even more special is the first family of local theatre, the Booth family are all starring in the show. It’s the first time they have ever appeared together. Tod Booth was the prior owner and is the current director of all the Alhambra shows. Lisa Booth and Jess Booth have been in countless shows, with Jess Booth first starting at the Alhambra when she was nine.

