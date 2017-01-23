1/20/2017: Media Roundtable; Sheriff Darryl Daniels; 'Peter And The Dreamcatcher'

Friday on First Coast Connect was our weekly Media Roundtable, featuring Anthony Pantazi from the Florida Times Union, Folio Weekly editor Claire Goforth, A.G. Gancarski from Florida Politics and contributor Fred Matthews. We also spoke with recently sworn-in Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels and from the current Theatre Jacksonville presentation of “Peter and the Starcatcher,” we spoke with cast members Ron Shreve and Al Emerick.

Media Roundtable

On Inauguration Day our panel discussed what might be expected from the Trump administration and how it might impact locally. It also discussed the Martin Luther King Day shooting at the Jacksonville Landing and some of the bills that have been introduced in Tallahassee by local lawmakers.

Darryl Daniels

Clay County has a new sheriff: Darryl Daniels is a Navy veteran who served 24 years with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. He is the first African American to hold the post. He replaces the retiring Rick Beesler. Daniels took office on Jan. 3 and will do his first community walk in Orange Park on Tuesday. He said he’ll explore the idea of equipping his officers with body cameras and promised his office will seek transparency and good relations with the public.

‘Peter and the Dreamcatcher’

It’s a magical tale that reveals the origins of Peter Pan, Wendy, the Lost Boys, their piratical nemesis Captain Hook, and a far off place known as Neverland. A young orphan and his mates are shipped off from Victorian England to a distant island ruled by the evil King Zarboff. At sea, the boys are discovered by a young girl named Molly, a starcatcher-in-training, who realizes the trunk’s precious cargo is starstuff, a celestial substance so powerful it must never fall into the wrong hands. When the ship is taken over by pirates, the journey quickly becomes fraught with danger, threatening the lives of Molly and the boys. “Peter and the Starcatcher” is the winner of five Tony awards and will be presented by Theatre Jacksonville through Jan 29.

