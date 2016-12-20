12/20/2016; NW Jax Development; Judy Wells; We Rock The Spectrum; Jackie Evancho; Jeff Smith

Tuesday on “First Coast Connect,” guest host Jessica Palombo spoke with Local Initiatives Support Corporation CEO Janet Owens and Northwest Jacksonville Community Development Corporation CEO Paul Tutwiler about bringing more business development to northwest Jacksonville. We also heard from travel blogger Judy Wells about some places to travel over the holidays. Lea Wells from We Rock The Spectrum told us about her gym that caters to special needs children. We heard an interview Melissa Ross recorded last week with 16 year-old singing sensation Jackie Evancho and Duval County Schools Director of Arts Jeff Smith told us about a free arts magnet information meeting and other events Tuesday night at county schools.

Listen to the program.

Northwest Jacksonville Development

LISC and NJCDC are two of the organizations working to transform Northwest Jacksonville and bring in more development and jobs. They are putting into action some research on what makes communities sustainable, including building a community-owned grocery store and opening what’s called a financial opportunity center at Edward Waters College.

Judy Wells

There are many great places to visit in the area. Wells talk about locations to visit within 100 miles of the First Coast.

We Rock the Spectrum

It’s a new gymnasium that caters to special needs children. We Rock The Spectrum opened this past weekend on Philips Avenue near Shad Road. It includes equipment from swings to trampolines.

Jackie Evancho

Singing sensation Jackie Evancho, 16, has just been tapped to sing the National Anthem at Donald Trump’s inauguration.

But before then, Evancho will perform here in Jacksonville at the Florida Theatre Wednesday night. Ross spoke with her on the phone last week about her career and what she hopes for the future.

Jeff Smith

Parents are invited to a number of arts related events Tuesday in Duval County Public Schools.

Parents of students about to enter the sixth grade are invited to attend a free arts magnet information night from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fort Caroline Middle School.

Everyone is invited to the inaugural Taste of Raines at Raines High School. Admission is $3 per person and includes appetizers served by culinary arts students from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. and admission to the Raines Holiday Experience at 7 p.m.

Smith also spoke about some upcoming events taking place in the new year.

Producer Kevin Meerschaert can be reached at kmeerschaert@wjct.org, 904-358-6334 or on Twitter at @KMeerschaertJax.