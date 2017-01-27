1/27/2017: Media Roundtable; Oscars; Jacksonville Harmony Chorus

Friday on First Coast Connect, our weekly Media Roundtable included Larry Hannan from the Florida Times-Union, Jacksonville Business Journal editor Timothy Gibbons, WJCT business analyst John Burr and WJCT reporter Lindsey Kilbride. We also heard from First Coast Connect entertainment analyst Joey O’Hern and Henny Stewart from local TV show “The Chat” to talk about this week’s Oscar nominations, and members of the Jacksonville Harmony Chorus performed in studio.

Listen to the program.

Media Roundtable

Our roundtable discussed the marathon City Council public hearing this past week on the latest attempt to expand the Human Rights Ordinance to cover the LBGT community. They also talked about the possibility of a takeover of Jacksonville-based CSX Transportation and that Mayor Lenny Curry has decided not to ask that state for $50 million to demolish the Hart Bridge overpass and instead ask for funding to eliminate more septic tanks in Jacksonville.

Oscars

Last year, the social media hashtag #OscarsSoWhite drew attention to the Academy Awards’ lack of diversity. This year, there were seven nominations for nonwhite actors. O’Hern and Stewart talked about the nominations, including the box office hit “Hidden Figures,” which earned three nominations and has had audiences in Jacksonville cheering.

Jacksonville Harmony Chorus

The Jacksonville Harmony Chorus is ready to serenade your loved one with a singing valentine. It is all part of Sweet Adelines, an international organization of women who participate in barbershop-style singing throughout the world. They will come to the home or workplace of a loved one Feb. 13 and 14.

