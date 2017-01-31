Related Program: 
First Coast Connect

1/31/2017: Downtown Investment Authority; Generation Works; Judy Wells

By 27 minutes ago
First Coast Connect


Tuesday on First Coast Connect, we were joined by Downtown Investment Authority Executive Director Aundra Wallace and Board Chair Jim Bailey to bring us an update on several proposed downtown development projects.

We also spoke with Donna Orender and Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Director of Patrol and Enforcement Michelle Cook about this weekend’s Generation Works project. Travel blogger Judy Wells discussed two large travel shows in New York City. 


  

Downtown Investment Authority 

Wallace and Bailey talked about the progress being made with several proposed redevelopment projects downtown. They said Wednesday’s DIA Board meeting includes a proposal to redevelop the long empty Bennett Building and Laura Street Trio. They also discussed future plans to sell the old County Courthouse and City Hall annex properties and other construction concepts around downtown.

Generation Works

The third annual Generation Works takes place Saturday, beginning at 7 a.m. at Unity Plaza in Brooklyn. Volunteers will thenparticipate in various community service activities at 18 locations throughout the city. Projects include a landscape clean up at The Children’s Home Society of Florida, Remodeling the Rethreaded Warehouse and sorting and packing food for Feeding Northeast Florida.

Judy Wells

Wells talked about her trip last week to New York for the TravMedia International and New York Times trade shows. She also discussed how now is a good time for Americans to consider international travel because cost are currently very low in many countries.

