2/1/2017: Sentencing Project- Parole; Richard Cuff; 'Love Starts With You Tour'

Wednesday on First Coast Connect, we were joined by phone with Nagol Ghandnoosh, the author of a study by the Sentencing Project that finds those serving life terms in the U.S and Florida who are eligible for parole are less likely to earn their release than in the past. We also heard from local comedian Richard Cuff, who is kicking off an initiative to curb violence in Jacksonville. Ahead of Valentine’s Day we spoke with local matchmaker Renee Richel Steilberg about her upcoming event, “Love Starts With You Tour.”

Sentencing Project- Parole

According to a recent report, over the past 30 years many legislators, governors and parole boards have toughened policies and practices regarding those serving life sentences. It has increased prison time for more than 110,000 individuals, and Ghandnoosh said many in the justice community have shown support for criminal justice reform.

Richard Cuff

Local comedian Richard Cuff is tackling some of the biggest issues facing Jacksonville like gun violence and other crimes.

Cuff is launching a new campaign named #OnlyLoveWill #ReverseTheHate The campaign presented by the members of the Nasemba Business Alliance which was founded by Cuff in 2001. He founded the project while he was a consultant to the Jacksonville Symphony, to support early childhood music through our Guiding Success Program.

Cuff said he believes what’s missing from our social conversations is the subject of forgiveness. He said without forgiveness, healing and reconciliation will never take place.

Love Starts With You

Jacksonville’s dating scene is a challenge for most single people. This is a very married or coupled town with national ratings that place us as one of the top worst cities for dating. The “Love Starts With You Tour” is coming to the Omni Hotel in downtown Jacksonville Saturday. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the tour will feature dating and relationship coaching and interpersonal skills for single, divorced and married individuals and couples looking to improve their relationship.

