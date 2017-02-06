2/6/2017: JSO- UNF Poll; National Heart Month; Bold Goal; Cole Pepper

Monday on “First Coast Connect,” we spoke with Mike Binder, director of the Public Opinion Research Laboratory at the University of North Florida, about his new poll on the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. We also heard from Baptist Health cardiologist Dr. Pamela Rama about American Heart Month. Humana Vice President Dr. John Montgomery and health solutions executive Laura Nolan joined the show give an update on the company’s Bold Goal initiative, and Cole Pepper talked about the historic comeback by the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LI.

Listen to the program.

The University of North Florida recently conducted a survey on behalf of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office that reveals the vast majority, 78 percent, of people in the city think police are doing a good job. The poll also showed 93 percent support the use of body cameras for JSO officers. However the data show a racial divide in perceptions of police.

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death globally, accounting for more than 17.3 million deaths per year, a number that is expected to grow to more than 23.6 million by 2030. About 2,200 Americans die each day from these diseases. Dr. Rama spoke about steps to take to reduce the risk of heart disease and the importance of knowing your blood pressure, cholesterol levels and coronary calcium score.

It’s called a “bold goal” to improve the health of Jacksonville by 20 percent by the year 2020. Humana set that goal at a clinical town hall last November, where more than 175 Northeast Florida health care, business and community leaders attended.

Since then, Humana established a Jacksonville Health Advisory Board, a community coalition of area employers, health care providers, nonprofit and charitable organizations, and government agencies. The new Advisory Board will hold its initial meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Jacksonville University from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. At that meeting, participants will develop action plans to address the community’s key health care challenges, as well as discuss how community groups and businesses can collaborate on the Bold Goal. The public is invited to attend.

It was a historic Super Bowl as Tom Brady and the New England Patriots overcame a 25-point third quarter deficit to win 34-28 over the Atlanta Falcons in overtime. It was Grady’s fifth Super Bowl win, a record for a quarterback. Analyst Cole Pepper also brought the latest news regarding the Jacksonville Armada soccer team, which just released its preseason schedule.

