Related Program: 
First Coast Connect

2/6/2017: JSO- UNF Poll; National Heart Month; Bold Goal; Cole Pepper

By 1 hour ago
Related Program: 
First Coast Connect

Monday on “First Coast Connect,” we spoke with Mike Binder, director of the Public Opinion Research Laboratory at the University of North Florida, about his new poll on the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. We also heard from Baptist Health cardiologist Dr. Pamela Rama about American Heart Month. Humana Vice President Dr. John Montgomery and health solutions executive Laura Nolan joined the show give an update on the company’s Bold Goal initiative, and Cole Pepper talked about the historic comeback by the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LI.  


JSO- UNF Poll

The University of North Florida recently conducted a survey on behalf of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office that reveals the vast majority, 78 percent, of people in the city think police are doing a good job. The poll also showed 93 percent support the use of body cameras for JSO officers.  However the data show a racial divide in perceptions of police.

National Heart Month

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death globally, accounting for more than 17.3 million deaths per year, a number that is expected to grow to more than 23.6 million by 2030. About 2,200 Americans die each day from these diseases. Dr. Rama spoke about steps to take to reduce the risk of heart disease and the importance of knowing your blood pressure, cholesterol levels and coronary calcium score.

Humana Bold Goal

It’s called a “bold goal” to improve the health of Jacksonville by 20 percent by the year 2020. Humana set that goal at a clinical town hall last November, where more than 175 Northeast Florida health care, business and community leaders attended.

Since then, Humana established a Jacksonville Health Advisory Board, a community coalition of area employers, health care providers, nonprofit and charitable organizations, and government agencies. The new Advisory Board will hold its initial meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Jacksonville University from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. At that meeting, participants will develop action plans to address the community’s key health care challenges, as well as discuss how community groups and businesses can collaborate on the Bold Goal. The public is invited to attend.

Cole Pepper

It was a historic Super Bowl as Tom Brady and the New England Patriots overcame a 25-point third quarter deficit to win 34-28 over the Atlanta Falcons in overtime. It was Grady’s fifth Super Bowl win, a record for a quarterback. Analyst Cole Pepper also brought the latest news regarding the Jacksonville Armada soccer team, which just released its preseason schedule.         

Producer Kevin Meerschaert can be reached at kmeerschaert@wjct.org, 904-358-6334 or on Twitter at @KMeerschaertJax.

 

Tags: 
Public Opinion Research Laboratory
Mike Binder
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
National Heart Month
humana
Cole Pepper
Super Bowl
Bold Goal
first coast connect

Related Content

First Coast Connect: Binder Says Polls Were More Accurate Than Being Portrayed

By Nov 10, 2016
Kevin Meerschaert / WJCT

After election night pollsters around the county nearly all predicted Hillary Clinton would beat Donald Trump, Trump, who spent the final weeks of his campaign telling his supporters the polls were wrong, n the end was proven correct.

Local Poll: School Grades Important But Not Understood

By Dec 11, 2014
Rhema Thompson

Nearly half of Duval County residents consider test scores and school grades to be the most important factor when deciding on a school, but the majority say they don't know very much about either, according to a recently released local poll.

Jacksonville Public Education Fund (JPEF) unveiled results from its second annual Education Perceptions Poll Wednesday morning.

UNF Poll: Voters Like Mayor Curry, But They're Not Sure His Pension Tax Is A Win

By Jul 11, 2016
Curry
Pam Hinds / Facebook

A new University of North Florida poll of likely Duval County voters shows support for a pension tax plan is not universal.

Mayor Lenny Curry’s priority tax extension has support from just  41 percent of respondents.

Human Trafficking Division Created In Jacksonville State Attorney's Office

By Jan 19, 2017
Cyd Hoskinson / WJCT News

Northeast Florida State Attorney Melissa Nelson announced Tuesday her office is creating a new division to go after human traffickers on the First Coast.

“Because these crimes intersect with almost all different areas of the criminal justice system including drug trafficking, sexual assault and others,” Nelson said. “And because these crimes affect some of the most vulnerable in our community, adding these dedicated resources is a way that we can help those preyed upon to end this vicious cycle.”

Former Florida Surgeon General Launches New Health Initiative In Jacksonville

By Nov 17, 2016
Florida Department of Health

Jacksonville is ground zero for a new statewide initiative to make Florida 20 percent healthier by the next presidential election.