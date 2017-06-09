Related Program: 
First Coast Connect

6/09/2017: Media Roundtable; Vetrepreneur Summit; 'Wonder Woman'; Apex Summer Theatre Series

By 2 hours ago

Today on “First Coast Connect,” it was our weekly Media Roundtable featuring Florida Times-Union reporter Tessa Duvall, Folio Weekly editor Claire Goforth, Florida Politics reporter A.G. Gancarski and WJCT reporter Ryan Benk (01:08). Jacksonville’s Director of Military Affairs and Veterans Services Bill Spann, administrative aide Kenneth Johnson and Jeff Shuford (32:15) from Tech From Vets told us about the upcoming Jacksonville Vetrepreneur Summit. Florida State College at Jacksonville philosophy professor Nick Michaud (39:08) talked about the cultural impact of the hit movie “Wonder Woman” and Apex Theatre Studio Managing Director Ian Mairs (46:03) told us about their Summer Theatre Series kicking off Saturday with “The Ultimate 80’s Dance Party.”  


Media Roundtable

Our panel discussed the Special Session of the Florida legislature, which wraps up Friday. We also talked about the closing of Jones College after nearly 100 years. There have been troubles with Jacksonville’s summer camp program and Mayor Lenny Curry was in Washington this week for an infrastructure summit with President Trump.     

Vetrepreneur Summit

It’s a free summit for local veterans interested in starting or building their own business. Participants will learn how to start a business, small business contracting opportunities, resources that are available and funding options. The summit will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 14 at the Florida State College at Jacksonville Advance Technology Center downtown.

'Wonder Woman'

The movie “Wonder Woman” is busting box office records bringing in over $100 million its first weekend. It’s the biggest haul ever for a movie with a female director. Michaud said the movie shows how far society has come in combating sexism.  

Apex Summer Theatre Series

Now in its fourth year, the Apex Theatre Studio is a non-profit training center for young artists. Along with Saturday’s 80s party at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall the Summer Series will include the Broadway musical “The Secret Garden,” a version of Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” set in old Ponte Vedra and “Godspell.”  

Kevin Meerschaert can be reached at kmeerschaert@wjct.org, 904-358-6334 or on Twitter at @KMeerschaertJax

Tags: 
Florida State Legislature
Special Session
Mayor Lenny Curry
Infrastructure
Jacksonville Department of Military Affairs and Veterans Services
Vetrepreneur Summit
Wonder Woman
Nick Michaud
Tech From Vets
Apex Theatre Studio

Related Content

Session Roundup: All Over But The Budget

By May 8, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

TALLAHASSEE — To the extent that any legislative session is remembered, the 2017 edition might be remembered as much for what lawmakers didn't do as for what they did.

Some Duval School Board Members Oppose Charter Bill By Jacksonville Representative

By Apr 20, 2017
Kevan Westenbarger / Flickr

A former Duval County School Board member and current state representative is co-sponsoring legislation that some school board members and the superintendent oppose.

Jacksonville Rep. Jason Fischer’s “Schools-of-Hope” bill would encourage private charter companies to replace struggling neighborhood schools.

New Law Allows More Jacksonville Restaurants To Sell Liquor

By 20 hours ago

Gov. Rick Scott signed into law a bill that opens the door for smaller eateries in three Jacksonville neighborhoods to serve mixed drinks.

Duval School Officials Looking For Mayor’s Help Against Education Bill

By Jun 5, 2017
Lindsey Kilbride / WJCT News

Duval County’s School Board Chair Paula Wright and interim Superintendent Patricia Willis are hoping Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry can help put a stop to a controversial education bill the governor is considering.


Scott Wields Veto Pen On New Budget; Special Legislative Session Starts Wednesday

By & Lloyd Dunkelberger Jun 5, 2017
The Office of Governor Rick Scott

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Rick Scott on Friday used his veto pen to slash $410 million in legislative projects across the state, saying they failed to “provide a great return for Florida families.”