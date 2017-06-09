6/09/2017: Media Roundtable; Vetrepreneur Summit; 'Wonder Woman'; Apex Summer Theatre Series

Today on “First Coast Connect,” it was our weekly Media Roundtable featuring Florida Times-Union reporter Tessa Duvall, Folio Weekly editor Claire Goforth, Florida Politics reporter A.G. Gancarski and WJCT reporter Ryan Benk (01:08). Jacksonville’s Director of Military Affairs and Veterans Services Bill Spann, administrative aide Kenneth Johnson and Jeff Shuford (32:15) from Tech From Vets told us about the upcoming Jacksonville Vetrepreneur Summit. Florida State College at Jacksonville philosophy professor Nick Michaud (39:08) talked about the cultural impact of the hit movie “Wonder Woman” and Apex Theatre Studio Managing Director Ian Mairs (46:03) told us about their Summer Theatre Series kicking off Saturday with “The Ultimate 80’s Dance Party.”

Media Roundtable

Our panel discussed the Special Session of the Florida legislature, which wraps up Friday. We also talked about the closing of Jones College after nearly 100 years. There have been troubles with Jacksonville’s summer camp program and Mayor Lenny Curry was in Washington this week for an infrastructure summit with President Trump.

Vetrepreneur Summit

It’s a free summit for local veterans interested in starting or building their own business. Participants will learn how to start a business, small business contracting opportunities, resources that are available and funding options. The summit will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 14 at the Florida State College at Jacksonville Advance Technology Center downtown.

'Wonder Woman'

The movie “Wonder Woman” is busting box office records bringing in over $100 million its first weekend. It’s the biggest haul ever for a movie with a female director. Michaud said the movie shows how far society has come in combating sexism.

Apex Summer Theatre Series

Now in its fourth year, the Apex Theatre Studio is a non-profit training center for young artists. Along with Saturday’s 80s party at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall the Summer Series will include the Broadway musical “The Secret Garden,” a version of Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” set in old Ponte Vedra and “Godspell.”

