7/18/2017: David Courtwright; Moveable Feast: Flippin' Good Cookies; MOMS For Sight

Today on “First Coast Connect,” University of North Florida history Professor David Courtwright (01:08) talked about the nation’s long history of opiate addiction. Our series “Moveable Feast with Leigh Court” featured Flippin’ Good Cookies owner Janice Newton (32:33). And we spoke with MOMS for Sight Executive Director Lisa Pleasants (42:53).

David Courtwright

Overdose deaths in Jacksonville and across the country are soaring. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says since 1999, overdose deaths from prescription opioids and heroin have quadrupled. Prescription drugs are a driving factor in those deaths, according to Courtwright, author of “Dark Paradise: A History of Opiate Addiction in America.” Though he wrote the book 35 years ago, he says his research is more timely than ever as the epidemic grows. Courtwright is a sought-after speaker on the topic of opiate addiction and has addressed Congress about the issue.

Moveable Feast: Flippin’ Good Cookies

They have been around for nine years and have a growing reputation for having some of the best tasting and creative cookies in town. Flippin’ Good Cookies now has a storefront near the St. Johns Town Center. Janice Newton and her husband, Mike, deliver specialized cookies all across the country.

MOMS For Sight

Lisa Pleasants is the mother of an 18-year-old son who lives with XLRS, short for X-linked retinoschisis.Two of her brothers also live with the disease. Pleasants founded MOMS for Sight to raise awareness of XLRS. She has made it her life’s mission to advance research toward a cure, as well as make sure more people know that visually impaired people just need a few accommodations to be fully contributing citizens. One of her brothers is legally blind and is an engineer.

