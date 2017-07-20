7/20/2017: Travel Ban Suit; Jacksonville Drinking Water; Kerry Speckman; Keith Johns

Today on “First Coast Connect,” we spoke with UNF Professor Parvez Ahmed (00:58) about a federal lawsuit to be filed Thursday in Jacksonville against the travel ban imposed by the Trump administration. Florida Field Notes editor Lisa Grubba (29:27) talked about her study disputing a report that criticized Jacksonville’s drinking water. Kerry Speckman (38:55) told us about this weekend’s events, and musician Keith Johns (44:33) played live in studio.

Travel Ban Suit

A federal lawsuit is being filed Thursday in Jacksonville against President Trump’s travel ban. It’s on behalf of Zijad Bosnic, a U.S. citizen who was prevented from boarding a flight back to his home from Bosnia. He eventually was allowed to return. The lawsuit hits just as the Supreme Court on Wednesday once again ruled on President Trump’s travel ban, saying the government may enforce tightened restrictions on refugees for now but also must allow into the country more travelers from six mostly Muslim countries who have family members already here.

Jacksonville Water Quality

An article that has been shared on social media for years listed Jacksonville’s drinking water the 10th worst in the U.S. Critics say it was based on questionable data. Lisa Grubba studied the report and said it’s misleading and that the water that comes out of your faucet from JEA is perfectly safe.

Kerry Speckman and Keith Johns

Kerry spoke about several events this weekend, including the United We Rock Tour Thursday at Daily’s Place featuring Styx, REO Speedwagon and Don Felder. There is a commemoration of the life of Freddie Farah, whose 1974 murder was solved in May with the arrest of a man in New Orleans. The event at Southern Grill will raise money for Project Cold Case. And Jacksonville singer-songwriter Keith Johns is performing Thursday night at Mellow Mushroom in Avondale.

