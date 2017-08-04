8/4/2017: Media Roundtable; Stronger Than Stigma; 'Godspell'

Today on “First Coast Connect,” our weekly Media Roundtable included Tessa Duval, reporter for the Florida Times-Union; blogger Fred Matthews, WJCT reporter Ryan Benk and Lynn Jones of the Jacksonville Free Press (01:12). We heard about the upcoming comedy event “Solid Laugh Advice” to benefit Stronger Than Stigma with organizer Nick Davis and Stronger Than Stigma Executive Director Gabrielle Magid (39:42), and we heard about this weekend’s Apex Theatre Studio production of “Godspell” with director Ian Mairs including a live, in-studio performance by Joshua K.A. Johnson (44:46), who plays the role of Jesus.

Listen to the program.

Media Roundtable

Our panel discussed Sheriff Mike Williams’ reaction to President Trump’s comments last week that police shouldn’t be “so nice” to suspects. They also talked about the city of Jacksonville’s considering a lawsuit against opioid manufactures, Mayor Lenny Curry’s plan to merge the Jax Journey and the Jacksonville Children’s Commission, and federal judge Brian Davis’ asking local officials to protect Lee High School’s EVAC leadership class for at-risk young men.

Stronger Than Stigma

To hear from local comedians and help support mental health awareness, you might want to attend the next edition of “Solid Laugh Advice,” set for 7 p.m. Sunday at Nighthawks. Dollars will be raised for Stronger Than Stigma, a local mental health advocacy group. Eight local stand-up comics will be participating.

‘Godspell’

“Godspell” is the beloved Broadway classic that puts a contemporary spin on the Gospel of St. Matthew. The talented teens from the Apex Theatre Studio will be on stage at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall 8 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday. This staging provides another twist, as it’s set in a high school classroom with Jesus as a substitute teacher.

