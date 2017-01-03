911 texting available in St. Johns County

By News4Jax & Crystal Moyer 12 minutes ago

Credit News4Jax

St. Johns County has joined a growing number of area counties offering the ability to text 911 in an emergency.

Clay and Alachua counties also offer the service.

"We hope this enhancement will certainly be beneficial to our deaf residents here in the community,” said Cmdr. Chuck Mulligan, with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office. “Beyond that, you may have a domestic violence situation where someone feels threatened, and they don't want to verbalize over the phone what the emergency is."

"Call if you can, text if you can't" is the theme for the new 911 service

By texting 911, people will be connected to an emergency operator who will respond via text message and send help without saying a word.

Officials acknowledged that, as with any technology, there could be some issues depending on a cellphone's level of reception.

"There is a slight lag time, but how it's dealt with in the comm center is exactly the same as any other 911 call,” Mulligan said. “Sirens will go off and announce that it's a 911 call, and the communications operators will deal with it the same way."

Since the text to 911 feature is so new, it only works with phones registered with AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon and Sprint. Users don't have to download anything. Just text 911. But for a quicker response, be sure to text the location and a brief description of the emergency, if possible.

Deputies also want to emphasize that they will treat all 911 texts as an emergency.

"This is a 911 call, and we will be sending resources to you, so we ask that folks not play with the system,” Mulligan said. “We know a lot of folks may just want to test it to see if it works."

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is still in the works of implementing the 911 texting system in Duval County.

Tags: 
text
St. Johns County
Local

Related Content

Jax Ethics Director: Sunshine Laws Have To Evolve With Technology

By Mar 11, 2016
cell phone
Adam Fagen/ Flickr

Jacksonville Ethics Director Carla Miller says “open government” is hard to nail down when new modes of communication pop up.

Several Jacksonville City Council members are facing a lawsuit over text messages with lobbyists during a meeting. The suit alleges they broke Florida’s Sunshine Laws, which require government business to be conducted in the open.

 


Jax Committee Holds Formal Meeting To Address Texting Policy

By Apr 20, 2016
Adam Fagen / Flickr

The Jacksonville City Council is still wrestling with creating a policy for texting among its members and lobbyists.  A special committee was formed after a lawsuit accused several council members with texting with a lobbyist about votes, which could amount to communicating with each other in secret.

St. Johns County School Board Selects New Superintendent

By News4Jax & Chris Parenteau Nov 8, 2016
News4Jax

Former deputy superintendent Tim Forson was selected Tuesday as the next superintendent of schools for St. Johns County. The school board voted unanimously Tuesday morning to appoint Forson and planned to begin contract negotiations immediately.

Longtime Superintendent Dr. Joseph Joyner announced plans to retire earlier this year.

Business Brief: Huge St. Johns County Mixed-Use Development Sign Of Explosive Growth

By Aug 29, 2016
architects' rendering of Durbin Park
Gate Petroleum

A giant shopping, office and residential development is coming to northern St. Johns County along I-95.

In this week’s Business Brief, WJCT business analyst John Burr tells News Director Jessica Palombo, that’s one of the fastest-growing areas in the state.