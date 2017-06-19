After School Boy Scouts Program In Jeopardy After Losing State Funding

A Duval County Boy Scouts' after school program is in jeopardy after losing state funding.

A character- development program taught in Duval County schools for about 20 years is in danger of stopping, after a veto by Gov. Rick Scott.

The Boy Scouts’ Learning for Life curriculum is offered mostly in low- performing public schools to nearly 30,000 students in Duval County alone.

Boy Scout North Florida Council CEO Jack Sears said Scott’s veto of nearly $2 million jeopardizes the program for 150,000 students across nine school districts statewide.

“We are in communication with the governor’s staff in an attempt to help identify possible alternative funding in order to continue the program,” Sears said.

He said the program will not continue if funding isn’t secured before July 1.

Sears said Learning for Life helps public schools meet a state mandate to include character development in their curricula.

