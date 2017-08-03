Related Program: 
First Coast Connect

AIDS Still Affects Young People In Jacksonville; Awareness ‘Block Party’ Set For Friday

By 6 hours ago

HIV and AIDS case manager Regina Tobey hands out bags of condoms in 5 Points in December of 2016.
Credit Lindsey Kilbride / WJCT News

Duval County has one of the highest rates of AIDS and HIV infection in the country. More than 6,000 people in Jacksonville are infected, and the number is growing. To combat the problem, a coalition of local agencies is throwing a Youth Block Party Friday at A. Philip Randolph Park.

On “First Coast Connect” Wednesday, Northeast Florida AIDS Network spokeswoman Katrina Odell said the goal is to inform those between the ages of 16 and 24, who often are grossly misinformed about AIDS.

“They believe it can be spread through saliva kissing and stuff like that, and that’s not the case, so they are very uneducated on how you can get the disease, and here at the Youth Block Party that’s what we’re wanting to do,” she said. “We are going to educate the children on the ways HIV can be spread as well as giving them more educational information about how to use condoms and how to protect themselves from this disease.”

The party will include free food and school supplies as well as HIV testing, music and information booths. The party will run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. It’s the first time the organizations have held such a fair, which they anticipate will become a yearly event.       

Kevin Meerschaert can be reached at kmeerschaert@wjct.org, 904-358-6334 or on Twitter at @KMeerschaertJax.

Tags: 
HIV/AIDS
Northeast Florida AIDS Network
Local
first coast connect

Related Content

Rates For HIV, AIDS In Duval County Rising

By Dec 2, 2016
Lindsey Kilbride / WJCT News

More than 6,000 Jacksonville residents are living with HIV or AIDS in Jacksonville and new diagnoses are happening in people at younger and younger ages.

This week, organizations like the Northeast Florida Aids Network set up events to spread awareness — and protection.


8/2/2017: Chris Fey; Dan Zak; Youth Block Party

By Aug 2, 2017

Today on “First Coast Connect,” with the Senate’s failure last week to “repeal and replace” Obamacare, we discussed what might be the future of health care reform with Big Bang Health CEO Chris Fey (01:18). Washington Post reporter Dan Zak (27:14) told us about his book on nuclear weapons, and Katrina O’Dell (41:37) told us about this week’s Youth Block Party to educate young people about HIV and AIDS. 


JASMYN Nonprofit Raises $700,000 For AIDS/HIV Free Jax Effort

By Dec 2, 2016
Lindsey Kilbride / WJCT News

The Jacksonville Area Sexual Minority Youth Network has raised $700,000 toward eliminating HIV and AIDS in Jacksonville with a campaign called  #AIDSFreeJax.

The LGBT nonprofit announced its progress Thursday, in observance of World AIDS Day, and at a time when Jacksonville ranks third in the state for new cases of HIV.Florida ranks second in the country.