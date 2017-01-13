Related Program: 
Business Brief

Business Brief: Jaguars Hail Coughlin's Return

By 51 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Business Brief
  • coaches standing by field with TV camera
    Tom Coughlin and Doug Marrone meet with reporters at EverBank Field.
    John Burr

The Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday introduced new leadership after the firing of head coach Gus Bradley. The team is counting on former Coach Tom Coughlin to give it the shot in the arm that’s been missing since he left more than a decade ago.


The Jaguars are the most well-known Jacksonville business around the world. And like all businesses, the organization has to look for good leadership, that elusive quality that’s so hard to define.

You know it when you see it, though, and it was on full display by Tom Coughlin at the press conference.

A reporter asked if the team will focus on winning games, and Head Coach Doug Marrone began answering in a diplomatic way, when Coughlin cut in—

“—Is it going to be a focus? What else is there? Why the hell would you be doing this if you didn’t want to win?”

After a horribly disappointing season, Jaguars owner Shad Khan began his press conference by declaring the three men seated in front of the press are the leaders of “a spectacular football staff.”

Two of those three men were part of the prior football staff, which no one characterized as “spectacular.” Doug Marrone is the new head coach due to an internal promotion, and General Manager David Caldwell is being kept on, albeit in a somewhat truncated role.

Coughlin, the inaugural coach of the franchise, took a ragtag group of players in 1995 and molded them into a surprise powerhouse that he took to the doorstep of playing in the Super Bowl twice. He was then fired and hired by the New York Giants, who he guided to two Super Bowl wins over the New England Patriots. 

Make no mistake, this is Tom Coughlin’s team again.  The deference shown him by Khan, Marrone and Caldwell during the press conference bordered on complete and total reverence. Marrone told a nice story about approaching Coughlin 24 years ago asking for an assistant coaching job, which he finished by saying that he was thrilled to be finally working for the man, and Caldwell expressed gratitude to Khan for letting him stick around a couple more years to learn at the great man’s knee.

The Jaguars have their leader back.

Tags: 
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jaguars
Tom Coughlin
Shad Khan
Business Brief

Related Content

Marrone Named Jaguars Interim Coach After Bradley Firing

By Dec 19, 2016
photo via Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday announced Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Line Coach Doug Marrone will be interim head coach for the final two games of the season.

The move comes after Gus Bradley was fired Sunday following the Jaguars’ 21-20 loss in Houston.

Former Jaguars Head Coach Tom Coughlin Visits Wolfson Hospital

By Mar 15, 2013
Kevin Meerschaert

Former Jaguars and current New York Giants Head Coach Tom Coughlin paid a visit Wolfson Childrens Hospital Friday.

Coughlin visited patients and toured the soon to be completed teen recreation room paid for by his charity the Jay Fund.

The Jay fund was founded in honor of Jay McGillis, who played for Coughlin when he was Head Coach at Boston College and passed away from cancer.

Despite leaving the Jaguars after the 2002 season, Coughlin still has strong ties to the area.

The Jay Fund is based in Jacksonville.

Business Brief: Met Park To Be Included In Shipyards Development

By WJCT Staff Dec 19, 2016
WJCT News

Jacksonville’s Metropolitan Park could soon be developed into a shopping and residential area across from EverBank Field. The city is planning to solicit development proposals starting in January for the park and neighboring Shipyards property.