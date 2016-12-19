Business Brief: Met Park To Be Included In Shipyards Development

Jacksonville’s Metropolitan Park could soon be developed into a shopping and residential area across from EverBank Field. The city is planning to solicit development proposals starting in January for the park and neighboring Shipyards property.

Hear the segment airing on 89.9 WJCT-FM

It’s a Jacksonville story that’s played out time after time, with no results.

But in this week’s Business Brief, analyst John Burr tells News Director Jessica Palombo why he thinks this time will be different for the Shipyards.

Though Burr has been optimistic before, he says Mayor Lenny Curry is really making the development a priority now. And with Jaguars’ owner Shad Khan’s involvement – it’s generally expected that what Khan wants, Khan gets.

Here’s a timeline of the Shipyards since the early 90s: