Councilman: Contractors Need To Prove They're Willing To Hire Ex-Offenders

By 1 hour ago

Jacksonville City Hall
Credit Ray Hollister / WJCT News

A  Jacksonville city councilman wants city contractors try harder to hire ex-criminal offenders.

Councilman Garrett Dennis’s bill would impose more rules on the companies.  


When a company contracts with the city for at least $200,000, it also has to agree in writing to “cooperate with the City in addressing the goal of securing employment for ex-offenders.”  

That agreement includes reporting job openings ex-offenders might be able to fill, documenting ex-offenders the company hires, or explaining why it hasn’t hired any.

But Dennis said checking off a few boxes on a form isn’t proof of a good faith effort.

“It basically wasn’t worth the paper that it was written on, to be honest with you,” he said.

Dennis said the city is paying more than a million dollars to train ex-offenders through the Sheriff’s Office and three nonprofits.

At the same time, the city is paying a total of $150 million to contractors who have a responsibility to consider ex-offenders.

Dennis said he wants to connect the two by mandating new contractors engage with one of those four programs, “to see if there are any ex-offenders who are qualified and at least consider them for employment,” he said.

He said before contracted businesses are awarded a dime, they would have to provide a certified affidavit they’ve met the requirements for one of the city’s programs.

The contractors, which could be anything from a construction company to an auto mechanic, would have to provide openings and job descriptions to the city’s ex-offender trainers.

The businesses would then be provided a list of ex-offenders who may be qualified.

“A lot of those ex-offenders, they’re good people that made a mistake and this is an opportunity for them to get a second chance in society,” Dennis said.

Reporter Lindsey Kilbride can be reached at lkilbride@wjct.org, 904-358-6359 or on Twitter at @lindskilbride.  

Tags: 
Jacksonville City Council
ex-offender

Related Content

'Ban The Box' Laws,' Do They Help Job Applicants With Criminal Histories?

By Jul 19, 2016

Copyright 2016 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

Other Cities Question Funding Behind Bill Similar To Jacksonville Conservation Measure

By Dec 19, 2016
Lindsey Kilbride / WJCT News

A Jacksonville City Council bill is asking for more environmental conservation money for North Florida. The language in the measure is based on a resolution a new group is pushing Florida city governments to adopt, and some Florida city officials are questioning the group’s motives.


New Educational Partnership Promises To Train A New, Diverse Workforce For Jacksonville Companies

By 8 hours ago
Ryan Benk / WJCT News

A new partnership between JEA, Florida State College at Jacksonville and Sandalwood High School is promising to prepare more young people for a career in cyber security.