Daily’s Place Announces Summer Concert Lineup

The Daily’s Place Amphitheatre is set to open next to EverBank Field in downtown Jacksonville in May.

The new venue is slated to host a lineup of musical acts, including the Doobie Brothers and the Dave Matthews Band.

Listen to the story airing on 89.9 WJCT-FM

Outside the construction site that will eventually become the multi-million-dollar amphitheater, the smooth sounds of the Doobie Brothers’s music greeted members of the public Friday.

Bold Events President Mark Lamping said the concerts will provide a needed boost to downtown activity.

“We want to do as much as we can to have more people work downtown; to have more people visit downtown; to have more people live downtown,” he said.

So far, Daily’s Place has scheduled a cross-section of classic rock and 1990s alternative bands including Chicago, Foreigner and Third Eye Blind.

Lamping said people can buy tickets to individual shows or reserve one seat to see them all.

“We are selling a special ticket that if you buy in the Terrace Suite, you receive tickets to every Daily’s Place show, you receive food and beverage show and the average price on those will be $3,625,” he said.

Tickets for the first show, the Dave Matthews Band with the Silversun Pickups, are expected to go on sale as

early as Feb. 10.

Full summer lineup:

May 27: Tedeschi Trucks Band

May 28: Train with O.A.R. and Natasha Bedingfield

May 30: Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds

June 11: Third Eye Blind with the Silversun Pickups

July 1: Chicago and The Doobie Brothers

July 13: Dierks Bentley with Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi

Aug. 3: Foreigner with Cheap Trick & Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience

Sept. 21: Zac Brown Band

Dates to be announced for Bryan Adams, Goo Goo Dolls, 311 and Kidz Bop.

Reporter Ryan Benk can be reached at rbenk@wjct.org, 904-358-6319 or on Twitter @RyanMichaelBenk.