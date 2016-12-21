Deep Search Records Sinks In Five Points

The record shop in Jacksonville’s Five Points neighborhood is going silent on Friday.

Deep Search Records is closing its doors after four years of catering to the eclectic tastes of the area’s music aficionados.

From a single, large speaker inside Deep Search Records Wednesday plays the melancholy pop song, "Peach Boy" from indie artist Jay Som.

Owner Rich Rapp and employee Beverly Driskill categorized stacks of old vinyl records at the register as a few customers perused the small store’s aisles.

Rapp is much too busy to talk, but Driskill headed to the back of the store, and sat under a giant poster of Smiths front man Morrissey with something to say.

“I guess I started a little over two years ago. I had worked at Blacksheep for a long time and I wanted to do something more laid back,” she said. “Rich had been my friend for a really long time and so he told me ‘come help out at the shop. You’re always welcome here.’ And I’ve been here since.”

Driskill said the store fit in great with the artsy vibe of Five Points, but ultimately it just couldn’t compete with online retailers.

“I’m really sad to see it go. But, you know, it had a good run. I think it’s really hard in this area to have a business. Rent is just always going up,” she said. “So, I think we did really good for the time that we had and I’m hoping someone new will come in and like start a new record store similar to this in the coming years.”

According to Forbes, the U.S. is seeing a vinyl revival, with sales of records more than tripling since 2009. Still, small shops like Deep Search struggle next to sellers like Amazon and Urban Outfitters — the first and second largest vinyl retailers.

Just a handful of independent record shops remain in the Jacksonville area.

To say your farewells to the shop, join the owners for a final party and music show Thursday at 7 p.m.

