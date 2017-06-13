Duval School District Facing More Budgeting Challenges Amid Uncertainty Over State Funding

By 2 hours ago

Credit Lindsey Kilbride / WJCT News

Duval school officials are budgeting for next year as uncertainty over state education funding continues to mount. At the same time, an additional $215 million lawmakers approved for education last week can’t be used the way the Duval County School District had estimated.


Last week, Duval School Board members and the superintendent hoped they’d have around an extra $16 million to work with after Governor Rick Scott and lawmakers seemed to reach a school-funding compromise at the beginning of June.

“The goal is to increase (K-12 funding),” said Scott on June 2. “I’m going to ask for $100 per student increase.”

The increase is in the Florida Education Finance Program, which is the main mechanism the state uses to fund schools.

But only some of the additional funding would be for “base student funding,” which districts can use as they see fit. Duval Board Chair Paula Wright said just $43 of the $100 could be used at the district's discretion.

“As a result, not as much money was put on the base student allocation side as we had hoped so therefore we’re receiving less money that we could use for other things,” Wright said.

The remainder of the $100 is placed in a pot to fund specific areas like transportation or student support in the state’s lowest-performing schools.

At Tuesday’s budget workshop, Superintendent Patricia Willis said Duval County actually has just about $8 million extra to use how it sees fit.

In turn, Willis said she’ll cut her proposed $1 million expanded teacher-development department by about a third. She’s also recommending some department budget cuts as well as borrowing $3 million from the district's emergency reserve.

Lindsey Kilbride can be reached at lkilbride@wjct.org, 904-358-6359 or on Twitter at @lindskilbride 

Tags: 
DCPS
Duval County Public Schools
Rick Scott

Related Content

Tough Budget Decisions Ahead: Duval School Board, Superintendent Face Uncertainty Over State Funding

By Jun 6, 2017
Lindsey Kilbride / WJCT News

Duval Schools could invest more in professional development for teachers while putting less money into the district’s emergency fund. These are among the possibilities, as Florida public schools face uncertainty over how much state funding they’ll have for the next school year.

Gov. Scott Announces Special Legislative Session; Duval Schools Budgeting With Uncertainty

By Jun 2, 2017
Lindsey Kilbride / WJCT News

The Duval County School Board will continue budgeting for the upcoming school year without knowing how much money it’s working with.

Florida Governor Rick Scott hasn’t said whether he’ll sign a massive education bill, HB7069, that would increase teacher bonuses but significantly cut capital dollars for traditional public schools and encourage charters to replace failing schools. Duval board members are calling for Scott to veto it.

Duval School Officials Looking For Mayor’s Help Against Education Bill

By Jun 5, 2017
Lindsey Kilbride / WJCT News

Duval County’s School Board Chair Paula Wright and interim Superintendent Patricia Willis are hoping Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry can help put a stop to a controversial education bill the governor is considering.