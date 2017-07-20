FSCJ Set To Receive Nearly $2 Million In State Performance Funding

Twenty-two of Florida’s 28 state colleges will receive a collective pot of performance funding worth nearly $30 million under a rule approved this week by the Florida Board of Education.

Florida State College at Jacksonville is set to get a piece of that pie, after suffering a budget cut of $3 million earlier this year.

State performance funding is distributed to colleges based on four measurements: the number of degrees and certificates awarded, student retention, job placement and graduate salaries.

FSCJ Vice President for Business Services Al Little said this year’s allocation is roughly the same as last year’s.

“This year the amount allocated from the state was $30 million and then we got our share. The $1.9 million was what was awarded to FSCJ,” he said.

The amount can change from year to year based on how well the school rates. This year, the state college scored in the silver range, the second of four tiers.

But Little said the roughly $2 million won’t offset a $3 million cut the Legislature made to the school’s operating budget this year.

