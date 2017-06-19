HabiJax Kicks Off Fundraising Effort For 'Women's Build'

Habitat for Humanity’s HabiJax chapter will kick off a fundraising campaign Tuesday for its Jacksonville Women’s Build, which gives women the opportunity to own their own home.

HabiJax builds new houses for low-income people, using donated funds and materials.

The work is done by professional craftsmen, community volunteers and the future homeowners themselves.

“Most of our homeowners are first time home buyers so there’s financial works — what does it mean to own a home — the legal aspects, the maintenance aspect, (and) the warranty aspects,” said HabiJax CEO Mary Kay O’Rourke of all the components of home ownership.

Because HabiJax also provides financing for the houses it builds, O’Rourke said home buyers have to be able to make the mortgage payments, which are around $450 a month.

HabiJax is raising money to build two houses on adjoining lots in New Town on Jacksonville’s Westside this October.

One home is for a single mom with four kids; the other is for an older woman, who’s helping to raise her granddaughter.

