HabiJax Kicks Off Fundraising Effort For 'Women's Build'

By 2 hours ago

Habitat for Humanity’s HabiJax chapter will kick off a fundraising campaign Tuesday for its Jacksonville Women’s Build, which gives women the opportunity to own their own home.

HabiJax builds new houses for low-income people, using donated funds and materials.

The work is done by professional craftsmen, community volunteers and the future homeowners themselves.

“Most of our homeowners are first time home buyers so there’s financial works — what does it mean to own a home — the legal aspects, the maintenance aspect, (and) the warranty aspects,” said HabiJax CEO Mary Kay O’Rourke of all the components of home ownership.

Because HabiJax also provides financing for the houses it builds, O’Rourke said home buyers have to be able to make the mortgage payments, which are around $450 a month.

HabiJax is raising money to build two houses on adjoining lots in New Town on Jacksonville’s Westside this October. 

One home is for a single mom with four kids; the other is for an older woman, who’s helping to raise her granddaughter.

Cyd Hoskinson can be reached at choskinson@wjct.org, 904-358-6351 and on Twitter.com @cydwjctnews

Habijax
Habitat for Humanity

Related Content

2,000 Homes Under Its Toolbelt, HabiJax Focuses On New Town Success Zone

By Jun 9, 2016
Jessica Palombo / WJCT News

The nonprofit HabiJax is building its 2,000th home in Jacksonville this week since it started building homes for low-income people in the late 1980s.


Habitat For Humanity Launches National Building Blitz in Jacksonville

By Jun 10, 2014
Cyd Hoskinson / WJCT

Habitat for Humanity kicked off its nationwide, week-long building blitz in Jacksonville’s New Town community on Monday morning. 

Fairway Oaks Residents To Protest HabiJax Friday

By & News4Jax Aug 4, 2016
Lindsey Kilbride / WJCT News

Residents of the Fairway Oaks neighborhood on Jacksonville’s Northside said the city should not give more money to HabiJax without first fixing the homes the nonprofit built.

The residents, who say their houses were poorly constructed, plan to protest Friday morning.

Fairway Oaks Residents Say They Won’t Let Up Until There’s Solution

By Aug 5, 2016
Lindsey Kilbride / WJCT News

Residents of the Northside’s Fairway Oaks neighborhood protested outside of HabiJax Friday morning.

They want the nonprofit that builds low-income housing to fix their HabiJax homes or relocate them before it receives any city money to build more.