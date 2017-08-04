Jacksonville Business Owner Could Get Path To Citizenship Under Rep. Rutherford Bill

By 6 hours ago
  • soho
    Helga Langthon's company Soho Network Solutions exports police investigative tools.
    Lindsey Kilbride / WJCT News

Northeast Florida Congressman John Rutherford, R-FL4, says people who have a special visa for creating business in the U.S. should also have a path citizenship.


Rutherford recently introduced legislation to make sure that happens, and he said his inspiration is a Colombia native and Jacksonville business owner who has won multiple awards including “Exporter of the Year” by the U.S. Department of Commerce, but she isn’t guaranteed the right to stay here.

Helga Langthon categorizes her Jacksonville-based company’s products as “basically everything you see on CSI,” including evidence markers and fingerprint powders.

“We are one of the few companies that specializes (in) the international market of this,” Langthon said.

Her Southside company, Soho Network Solutions, sells police investigative tools to clients in more than 50 countries around the world, and she and her husband employ two people.

Not A Guaranteed Stay

She’s here on what’s called E-2 status, which has to be continually renewed and is never permanent.

“You have to be able to hire people (to get the status),” she said. “You have to be able to pay taxes, and it has to be a business that runs.”

Langthon was introduced to the crime scene business as a teen. Her dad distributed fingerprinting ink pads in Colombia, where she was born. She went to college in Texas on a student visa and continued working in the field. Ten years ago she started Soho Network Solutions with her husband, who also is not a citizen.

“The E-2 is a non-immigrant visa,” Jacksonville immigration attorney Giselle Carson said. “When they accept it they are also saying they don’t intend to immigrate to the U.S.”

People who start businesses in the U.S. with an E-2 Treaty Investor Visa have to come from one of 80 treaty countries. The status has to be renewed every two years. People from those countries also have to get an E-2 passport visa stamp, which can be issued for up to five years before renewal is required, Carson said.

Langthon and her family are in E-2 status and also have E-2 visas. There is no direct path for her to apply for a green card and ultimately citizenship. If she ever wants to retire, she’d have to return to Colombia.

“You can’t plan for the future,” Langthon said. “You know we always have to have a plan B.”

Rutherford’s Plan

Rutherford said he wants to change that due to “basic fairness.”

“It seems like in a country where we’re trying to create business, grow our economy, give Americans jobs — we would want these investments to stay here,” he said.

He said E-2 status holders should have the same opportunity many other visa holders already have to apply for green cards.

“They don’t jump ahead of anybody. They don’t get special consideration,” Rutherford said. “It just gives them the right to apply.”

Under his bill, E-2 Visa holders would have to be in the country for at least a decade before applying.

The legislation would also help their foreign-born kids stay, said Ericka Curran, who directs the immigration clinic at Florida Coastal School of Law.

“When the kids are 21, right in the middle of college age, they (currently) have to either transition to some other type of visa in the U.S., which is a student visa, or travel and go back to their home country,” she said.

Rutherford’s bill extends the expiration age to 26, allowing them to finish college and apply for work permits.

Curran said she’s a strong supporter of the bill but would eventually like the wait time be reduced from 10 years to five.

Rep. Annie Kuster, D- NH2, is the cosponsor of Rutherford’s legislation. 

Story updated at 4:45 p.m. to clarify how often Langthon must renew her status.

Lindsey Kilbride can be reached at lkilbride@wjct.org904-358-6359 or on Twitter at @lindskilbride.

Tags: 
John Rutherford
immigration
U.S. House of Representatives

Related Content

Congressman John Rutherford Supports Federal Civil-Asset Forfeiture Expansion

By Jul 26, 2017
2bgr8 / Wikimedia Commons

Update 7/27 at 8:29 a.m.: This story has been updated to include additional comments from Congressman Rutherford.

A rule change at the federal Justice Department could allow police officers to confiscate more people’s property if they believe it’s being used in a crime — even if they never arrest someone.

Some states have outright banned the practice known as civil-asset forfeiture, while others including Florida have established strict limits.


NE Florida Republican Congressman Helping Lead Bipartisan Effort Against Atlantic Seismic Testing

By Jun 29, 2017
davidkimery / Flickr

Northeast Florida Republican Congressman John Rutherford is helping lead a bipartisan effort against seismic airgun testing in the Atlantic Ocean, which could lead to drilling for oil and gas.

Rutherford said the blasting could hurt coastal businesses relying on healthy oceans.


6/28/2017: Racial Rift Among Florida Democrats; Travel Ban Hold Lifted; Servpro Hurricane Season

By Jun 28, 2017

Today on “First Coast Connect,” we spoke with Florida Times-Union Tallahassee Bureau Chief Tia Mitchell (01:15) regarding her recent column regarding a rift between the Florida Democratic chairman and African-American officials and if the party takes them for granted. Local attorney David Ward and director of World Relief-Jacksonville Jose Vega (23:02) discussed the refugee crisis and the Supreme Court’s decision to lift the hold on President Trump’s travel ban. Servpro chief operations manager Chandler St. Peter (44:31) told us about environmentally friendly ways to prepare for hurricane season. 


       